Happy Gilmore 2 (First Teaser Trailer, post #89)

Stupid idea, plus can't have Grandma or Chubbs in it.

d03a84a7ab2ed831b333b6d397fd89ac.gif


The plot will obviously be him doing some sort of senior/masters tournament. But I can't imagine this not epically sucking.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Stupid idea, plus can't have Grandma or Chubbs in it.

d03a84a7ab2ed831b333b6d397fd89ac.gif


The plot will obviously be him doing some sort of senior/masters tournament. But I can't imagine this not epically sucking.
Click to expand...

Chubs died in the movie though
The core 3 of Happy, Shooter and Hot chick is enough for the cast, it's the story and the desperate need to cling to the first film is what they need to work on/stay away from.
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
Chubs died in the movie though
Click to expand...

a2f05a89-0248-4f3d-b89b-4ad9ab54aa11_text.gif


This might surprise you, but I have seen Happy Gilmore. Chubbs died in the film, yes, and yet they still showed him later in the film, dead and in Heaven.

5a5934a8-ffc9-4362-9c31-f3ed5f7462d3_text.gif


You think if they were doing this and Carl Weathers was alive they wouldn't have him back? I mean, Sandler even put him in Little Nicky.

0161ac40-534a-4f29-a830-89591f2cd334_text.gif


c3fc2ca6-5ab1-4dc0-abfc-47e07b2dfd7d_text.gif
 
Bullitt68 said:
a2f05a89-0248-4f3d-b89b-4ad9ab54aa11_text.gif


This might surprise you, but I have seen Happy Gilmore. Chubbs died in the film, yes, and yet they still showed him later in the film, dead and in Heaven.

5a5934a8-ffc9-4362-9c31-f3ed5f7462d3_text.gif


You think if they were doing this and Carl Weathers was alive they wouldn't have him back? I mean, Sandler even put him in Little Nicky.

0161ac40-534a-4f29-a830-89591f2cd334_text.gif


c3fc2ca6-5ab1-4dc0-abfc-47e07b2dfd7d_text.gif
Click to expand...

ORRRRRR Carl died just to avoid this possible dumpster fire.
 
I have it on good authority that Terry Crews is gonna play Chubbs' brother and former caddie Clubbs Peterson who lost his hand when the golf bag he reached into was actually an alligator.

Fairuza Balk is playing grandma and Chuck Woolery is playing Bob Barker.

So you see, nothing is lost.
 
No.
No.
And no.

They're fishing around for more 80s & 90s flicks to make sequels of, when the time for sequels is 20+ years too late.

Can anyone remember any of these recent sequels that were any good? Or just nostalgia bait? Dumb & Dummer 2 was trash from that I've heard.

Are fans of the original Beetlejuice really clamoring for the sequel?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
Television THE LAST OF US Season 2 (Official Teaser Trailer)
2
Replies
29
Views
838
Larzon
Larzon
Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll
Movies SUPERMAN (First Teaser Trailer)
7 8 9
Replies
177
Views
3K
Adamant
Adamant
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Live-Action Movie (Teaser Trailer)
Replies
11
Views
309
stalehotdog
S
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies A MINECRAFT MOVIE (Full Trailer, post #19)
2
Replies
21
Views
854
SheetsMMAfan
SheetsMMAfan
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - THE FINAL RECKONING (First Trailer)
2
Replies
33
Views
845
Adamant
Adamant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,228
Messages
56,698,893
Members
175,360
Latest member
Anton Khanenya

Share this page

Back
Top