Happy Gilmore 2 (First Teaser Trailer, post #89)

The first was so good, do we really need another one?
Stupid idea, plus can't have Grandma or Chubbs in it.
The plot will obviously be him doing some sort of senior/masters tournament. But I can't imagine this not epically sucking.
Chubs died in the movie though
This might surprise you, but I have seen Happy Gilmore. Chubbs died in the film, yes, and yet they still showed him later in the film, dead and in Heaven.
You think if they were doing this and Carl Weathers was alive they wouldn't have him back? I mean, Sandler even put him in Little Nicky.
ORRRRRR Carl died just to avoid this possible dumpster fire.
