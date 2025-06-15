Stoic1
Happy Father's Day to all my War Room dads.
Those of you awesome guys who still have their penis, are not on hormone blockers, who decided to be a man and propagate our species; A big thanks to our fathers and grandfathers who raised us as men. Be thankful for your children and pray for their health.
Now carry on - Let's fight!
