Happy Father's Day to all my War Room dads.

Those of you awesome guys who still have their penis, are not on hormone blockers, who decided to be a man and propagate our species; A big thanks to our fathers and grandfathers who raised us as men. Be thankful for your children and pray for their health.

Now carry on - Let's fight!
 
Happy Father's day to all the Dads who arent so cripplingly insecure that they make it their entire existence to turn their kids into little ideological foot soldiers. Here's to realizing that kids are people, allowed to think and feel and ask questions for themselves, and having the balls to raise kids who question you without you feeling as if your "Alpha" manhood is threatened by it.
 
