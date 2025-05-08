TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
It will be a very sad day when he passes.
This is his final project which is hitting the cinemas soon, I'm definitely watching it on the big screen:
What are your favourite nature documentaries he has made?
David Attenborough's Ocean film is 'biggest message he's ever told'
Ocean With David Attenborough mirrors the broadcaster's lifetime as it takes viewers through 100 years of discoveries about Earth's seas. The film's directors spoke to Sky News at the premiere, held ahead of the broadcaster's 99th birthday.
news.sky.com
