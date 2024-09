I watched Pride Shockwave 2005 last night which included his fight against Hunto. He lost but damn its crazy seeing the caliber of HWs Pride had back in the day, they went pretty hard for 20 mins which I doubt most modern HWs could do especially with the 10 min 1st round. I guess when you allow roids and have Yakuza money to throw at fighters you can make magic happen because those two look like they could crack the top 5-10 even today.