Happy 4/20 Sherbros

Made it through the fuckin workweek somehow, hit up my local dispensary. Had a line down the block before it even opened lmao. Got me some Juice Force Ipas too so I'm basically ready for anything over here.
 
Made it through the fuckin workweek somehow, hit up my local dispensary. Had a line down the block before it even opened lmao. Got me some Juice Force Ipas too so I'm basically ready for anything over here.
giphy.gif
 
Didn’t even know it was 4/20. I woke up with bad headache so I decided to hit the bong once. Did the trick.

The dispensary nearby is having a big event with food trucks and merchants but I won’t be going. The lines will be crazy despite the place never seeming busy on normal days.

Gotta work anyways. I do 1-2 day(s) a week at a bar for extra cash. I wonder if 4/20 will affect business today.
 
As someone who doesn't partake, what's the best kind to get for anxiety and wanting to relax
 
Hopefully it does for your sake. Make that money, dude.

At the very least, there will probably be more folks who are high, and they are overall easier to deal with than pure drunks lol
I recommend an indica or an indica dominant strain
This guy gets it. Indicas relaxes most folks more than most sativas, overall.

in honor of this day, another song dedicated to the green goddess
 
Happy Highday, Sherbros!

Really nothing different from my regular day to day. Probably just have a bowl after lunch, then take the kids to visit their grandparents and have dinner. Won’t have another bowl until after we get home tonight.

I do miss my younger days when today I’d be out partying or going to a concert. The Flatbush Zombies are having a show at a Red Rocks today to celebrate. That’s gonna be a wild time for those that attend!
 
People still celebrate 420? Especially in areas its legal? Lol, stoners.
 
All right, thanks. My last experience was the sample edible they gave me when I bought an actual edible and that sample edible made me paranoid for like 4 hours
I don't like edibles because it's easy to overdo it with way too much. Smoking is more gradual and enjoyable imo. Don't be alarmed if you cough. Good marijuana will do that. Enjoy your day sherbro.
 
