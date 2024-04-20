Happy 4/20 Sherbros

Made it through the fuckin workweek somehow, hit up my local dispensary. Had a line down the block before it even opened lmao. Got me some Juice Force Ipas too so I'm basically ready for anything over here.
I recommend an indica or an indica dominant hybrid.As someone who doesn't partake, what's the best kind to get for anxiety and wanting to relax
All right, thanks. My last experience was the sample edible they gave me when I bought an actual edible and that sample edible made me paranoid for like 4 hoursI recommend an indica or an indica dominant hybrid.
Hopefully it does for your sake. Make that money, dude.Didn’t even know it was 4/20. I woke up with bad headache so I decided to hit the bong once. Did the trick.
The dispensary nearby is having a big event with food trucks and merchants but I won’t be going. The lines will be crazy despite the place never seeming busy on normal days.
Gotta work anyways. I do 1-2 day(s) a week at a bar for extra cash. I wonder if 4/20 will affect business today.
I recommend an indica or an indica dominant strain
I don't like edibles because it's easy to overdo it with way too much. Smoking is more gradual and enjoyable imo. Don't be alarmed if you cough. Good marijuana will do that. Enjoy your day sherbro.All right, thanks. My last experience was the sample edible they gave me when I bought an actual edible and that sample edible made me paranoid for like 4 hours