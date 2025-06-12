Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,517
- Reaction score
- 51,274
Happiest Countries in the World 2025
Discover population, economy, health, and more with the most comprehensive global statistics at your fingertips.
worldpopulationreview.com
The only thing surprising is Israel.
Then I read this. It had a valid argument I suppose.
1. Finland
2. Denmark
3. Iceland
4. Sweden
5. Israel
6. Netherlands
7. Norway
8. Luxembourg
9. Switzerland
10. Australia
11. New Zealand
12. Costa Rica
13. Kuwait
14. Austria
15. Canada
16. Belgium
17. Ireland
18. Czech Republic
19. Lithuania
20. United Kingdom
21. Slovenia
22. United Arab Emirates
23. United States
24. Germany
25. Mexico