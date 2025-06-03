News Haney vs Teofimo Aug.16th Saudi

MMALOPEZ

Nov 11, 2006
44,825
15,620
www.boxingscene.com

Official: Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez signed for August 16 in Saudi Arabia

Haney and Lopez both won May 2 in Times Square. When Ryan Garcia lost to Rolando Romero that night, Haney turned toward Lopez instead of a Garcia rematch.
Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez have each signed a contract to fight August 16 in Saudi Arabia, an official with knowledge of the negotiation told BoxingScene on Monday.

Teofimo better ko Haney to win. After talking so much crap about Turki, no way in hell he wins a Dec in Saudi floor.
 
Teofimo better ko Haney to win. After talking so much crap about Turki, no way in hell he wins a Dec in Saudi floor.
Lol, what?

Turki wanted Bivol to beat Beterbiev the first time and wanted and Fury to beat Usyk both times. He’s not fixing fights. Stop it.
 
Teos fight was pretty dull, everyone was thinking ok only up from here, then we were served the other two stinkers, all of a sudden Teo put on a clinic lol
Two counter punchers, one with ptsd, expect a snoozer.
 
Lol, what?

Turki wanted Bivol to beat Beterbiev the first time and wanted and Fury to beat Usyk both times. He’s not fixing fights. Stop it.
Well Badou Jack got a horrible judges dec last time. WBC just ordered an immediate rematch and Turki’s little pet got humiliated by Adames and also got a gift draw while Turki was screaming the scores to his corner … both Turki’s guys both in Saudi … so there is a precedent … and Teo called him Dicktator …
 
