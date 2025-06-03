Official: Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez signed for August 16 in Saudi Arabia
Haney and Lopez both won May 2 in Times Square. When Ryan Garcia lost to Rolando Romero that night, Haney turned toward Lopez instead of a Garcia rematch.
Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez have each signed a contract to fight August 16 in Saudi Arabia, an official with knowledge of the negotiation told BoxingScene on Monday.
Teofimo better ko Haney to win. After talking so much crap about Turki, no way in hell he wins a Dec in Saudi floor.