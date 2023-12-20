News Haney vs Ryan García DAZN PPV Golden Boy April 20th

Will watch but Garcia will get schooled. Was hoping for Haney to fight Tank or a unification fight.
 
This ain't a big fight don't let them lie to you we just saw Ryan lose in what wasn't a competitive fight. Haney is the better boxer and just fought a guy with power and beat without getting out of second gear what doesn't Ryan have a left hook great.
 
Not interested. Haney would box his ears off. Did you see Prograis' face after just a few rounds? Ryan's will be falling off after eating countless stiff jabs and straight right hands. Haney puts on a clinic and stops him.
 
He just wants a title shot. That's all.
 
Too soon for Ryan to jump back into a fight against someone at the top. He should probably take a couple more fights before going for something like this. Another lose this soon will really hurt his career.
 
He just isn't a genuinely elite world class fighter. Too many glaring flaws in his game. He's capable of beating some middle of the pack contenders but that's about it. Haney and Teo are levels above him. Garcia's only redeeming qualities are that he sells PPVs and has a big following.
 
He’s an incomplete fighter, but Garcia does have good offensive skills and will at least measure himself before being KOd. Probably will be a better fight than Prograis, and most people who commented here were genuinely interested to see THAT fight and the outcome was pretty obvious as hell it’d be a one sided shutout.
 
Ryan gonna end up losing to every elite guy he faces before then switching camps again like he's playing musical chairs. In the end people will say "Ryan had the balls to fight the biggest names", but they've got it all wrong. It isn't balls that's getting Ryan in there with these guys, it's his fame. All he's doing is using his following and fame to get fights with guys that he doesn't belong in the ring with and he hasn't earned the right to fight. What's he gonna do after this? Beat another couple of plebs and then call out Teo? Rinse and repeat until he likes his bank balance enough to retire.

I'll watch as it's a fight, but it's a clear UD.
 
Big $ fight for DAZN. I bet we get it by the end of the year. Expect Ryan to have another tune up.
 
I could see them splitting in the ammies, but Devin as a pro is a superior boxer and 12 round fighter. I could see some concerning moments in the opening moments or during a more urgent push by Garcia somewhere in those twelve rounds but I expect him to actually make Devin look like he has power and be dropped several times and stopped, but I think it will be fun. Ryan will try, and this is an additional 5 lbs he won’t have to cut, maybe he’ll be a little more durable at 140.
 
Exactly. He doesn't deserve to be at this level. Not against the elites. The guy's never even won a world title. It's great that he can sell but this fight is an obvious mismatch. No boxing fans are calling for it. He just wants to buy himself a title shot. I think Haney stops him if this is at 140.
 
