borntoloseNOT said: I don’t think Haney’s style of stinker translates to good things in this one, Normans inside game is effective, I think Haney is gonna have to move more and avoid the clinching to eek one out at best. Hoping Brian can catch him and get the stoppage though. Click to expand...

yeah but Haney's been able to cheese his way to wins before. we saw it with Loma and Linares. Huggy Bear Haney just ties up every time he's in trouble. Garcia just kept swinging at him cause he was coked up and Haney doesnt have the power to trouble him.i hope Norman just runs in with some reckless abandon and makes it a chaotic mess of a fight. thats what Garcia did and Haney did not like it. maybe even get a bit dirty, try to get him off of his game.whoever is the first to legitimately beat Haney is gonna be able to drink for free for life out on the town. people were excusing absolutely shitty behavior from Garcia because of how much Haney is disliked. ive never seen that before in combat sports, never mind just boxing.