Yeah I hope Norman jr gets a knock out but that Japanese guy had no defense compared to Haney.i really hope Norman beats Haney but Norman isnt really all that tested. it could be that we see yet another Haney stinker where he wins by decision
I don't think Haney's style of stinker translates to good things in this one, Normans inside game is effective, I think Haney is gonna have to move more and avoid the clinching to eek one out at best. Hoping Brian can catch him and get the stoppage though.
yeah but Haney's been able to cheese his way to wins before. we saw it with Loma and Linares. Huggy Bear Haney just ties up every time he's in trouble. Garcia just kept swinging at him cause he was coked up and Haney doesnt have the power to trouble him.