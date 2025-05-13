Haney far more impressive vs Abdullaev than Muratalla

that Indian said: Honestly I jumped on the Haney bandwagon after that fight, but sadly that seems to be his high water mark. I think he’s already regressing although I hope I’m wrong. His performances against Linares, Loma, Garcia and Ramirez have cooled my fervour considerably. Click to expand...

Nah, i see it differently. Against linares, haney showed consummate brilliance, at least for the first 8 rounds. But he felt wasn't enough for him to simply dominate linares. he felt pressured by fans to put on a show and draw linares into a trench war. problem is, back then, he lacked pop in his punches and ended up getting hurt himself. He coulda taken the easy road and just continued to outclass linares, but youth and immaturity got the better of him. It's one of my favorite haney performances up to the time he got hurt because i couldn't believe the next-level skill set he displayed.loma was a difficult fight stylistically because loma moves a lot and is also highly technical. hard for a counter puncher like haney to look great against that style. add to that, he was depleted from cutting weight and it was pretty impressive that he was able to outbox the master boxer.The garcia fight should go down as one of the biggest disgraces in boxing history. far worse than margarito using doctored handwraps. far worse than luis resto. a major scandal that should have shook up the entire sportsworld and called attention to the crisis of corruption in boxing. i mean, the commission KNEW garcia was on PEDs. So much so, he couldn't make weight. and they STILL let the fight go forward. Then they had the nerve to award the win to garcia. If it hadn't come out that garcia cheated, the commission would have let him keep the belt and the win. Boxing is so fucking corrupt, it's crazy.As far as the ramirez fight was concerned, that was devin getting back in action after a year off and having to overcome the psychological effects of being dropped three times by a guy who was juiced to the gills and, as a result, far bigger and stronger than him. Think tim tszyu coming back from the fundora loss and getting destroyed by bakram. or munguia coming off the canelo loss and getting ko'd by that french clubfighter. that's what a loss can do to an undefeated fighter. but ramirez is still a top guy at 140 and devin won every round. that bodes well for his future, provided they continue to manage his career responsibly.