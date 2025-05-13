Haney far more impressive vs Abdullaev than Muratalla

brundlefly
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2021
- Messages
- 1,736
- Reaction score
- 477
Watched Muratalla impressively dominate Abdullaev over the weekend. Yes, Abdullaev came on stronger especially in the championship rounds to make things very interesting. But overall, I gave Muratalla high marks and felt he was a legit threat to the top guys (shakur, tank, keyshawn) at 135.
That is, until I decided to rewatch Haney-abdullaev from a few years back when Devin was only 20. Devin absolutely beat the brakes offa Abdullaev, stopping him after 4 rounds. It was stunning. It reminded me what a phenom Devin was/is. But its also easy to see why Devin is so hated. Dude literally is in a class of his own. No wonder NOBODY had a problem with Garcia being so juiced he couldn't make weight. For a lotta people that was their idea of a fair fight...and it's one of the problems with being too good for your own good.
It remains to be seen how he bounces back after the Garcia scandal. But I say, give Devin a couple of confidence builders (against steve claggett and feargal mcrory) and he'll be unstoppable.
That is, until I decided to rewatch Haney-abdullaev from a few years back when Devin was only 20. Devin absolutely beat the brakes offa Abdullaev, stopping him after 4 rounds. It was stunning. It reminded me what a phenom Devin was/is. But its also easy to see why Devin is so hated. Dude literally is in a class of his own. No wonder NOBODY had a problem with Garcia being so juiced he couldn't make weight. For a lotta people that was their idea of a fair fight...and it's one of the problems with being too good for your own good.
It remains to be seen how he bounces back after the Garcia scandal. But I say, give Devin a couple of confidence builders (against steve claggett and feargal mcrory) and he'll be unstoppable.