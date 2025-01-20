Handball Matches 12pm and 2:30pm ET 1-20

Denmark is on a (IIRC) 30 match win streak in WC.
They have not lost a match in more than 3 going on fourth year.
They WILL play to win.
They do have 1-2 players with minor injuries.
Last time they faced Germany was last year in the Olympic final... 39-26
Which is a huge beat down especially in a Olympic finale for gold.
@Dillydilly
that said that win streak gotta end sooner or later.
Nothing is set in stone. But the Danes are the best team in the world right now.
As the first team ever to won 3 straight WC took Olympic gold last year.
Biggest threat as always are France, Spain and Sweden.
But I dont see Germany ending the Danes win streak.