Handball Matches 12pm and 2:30pm ET 1-20

I am mostly going for underdogs on this.
Not that I necessarily believe they will win.
But why not?
NorwCANS lost so... fuck them bitch ass mountain monkeys!
 
lsa said:
NorwCANS lost so... fuck them bitch ass mountain monkeys!
Denmark a lock tomorrow or they going to rest players 🤔 vs Germany. -789 odds
 
Dillydilly said:
Denmark a lock tomorrow or they going to rest players 🤔 vs Germany. -789 odds
Denmark is on a (IIRC) 30 match win streak in WC.
They have not lost a match in more than 3 going on fourth year.
They WILL play to win.
They do have 1-2 players with minor injuries.
Last time they faced Germany was last year in the Olympic final... 39-26
Which is a huge beat down especially in a Olympic finale for gold.
 
@Dillydilly
that said that win streak gotta end sooner or later.
Nothing is set in stone. But the Danes are the best team in the world right now.
As the first team ever to won 3 straight WC took Olympic gold last year.
Biggest threat as always are France, Spain and Sweden.

But I dont see Germany ending the Danes win streak.
 
Whats also impressive is that the GOAT in handball has retried from the Danish team and a few others has left (last year)
So still being able to keep the level up is quite impressive.

The GOAT is of course
iu


en.wikipedia.org

Mikkel Hansen - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org
 
@Dillydilly
just read a bit..
Some of the Danes are saying the real WC starts tomorrow.
and now its on.
So yeah... they aint taking it easy.
 
lsa said:
Whats also impressive is that the GOAT in handball has retried from the Danish team and a few others has left (last year)
So still being able to keep the level up is quite impressive.

The GOAT is of course
iu


en.wikipedia.org

Mikkel Hansen - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org
Mikkel Cansen?
 
