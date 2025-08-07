  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Handball - Austria U19 vs Sweden U19 - 5:45am ET 8-7

Sweden fucked me last time...
So might only bet small
but these are U19 so maybe better people.
First match Sweden finger banged Tunisia 39–22
 
lsa said:
Sweden fucked me last time...
So might only bet small
but these are U19 so maybe better people.
First match Sweden finger banged Tunisia 39–22
Click to expand...
i wanted to put up Denmark today against USA, but odds where 1.00 so 0 payout
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
Dillydilly said:
i wanted to put up Denmark today against USA, but odds where 1.00 so 0 payout
Click to expand...

Denmark is in another league when it comes to this.
Its historical shit.,

I put 10 mille on Sveden.
France 100 mille because why not
 
