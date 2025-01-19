  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Handball - 12pm ET Matches 1-19

Dilly last night I went all in on Mak with 125M but it said there was an error so I did it again. Then it says I bet 125M twice and I don’t think I even had that much. So I think it gave me an extra 125M plus then the monies it won. I’ve never seen this happen in the 10+ years I’ve been doing this
 
I’m gonna dump it I’m just wondering if I’m mistaken
 
helax said:
@Kowboy On Sherdog Germany handball monies
150 mil on them.
They better win!!
Germany is ranked 5 Checz is 19... on the world ranking.
But IIRC this match is meaningless both are on to the next round.
But I still think they will play to win.
 
lsa said:
150 mil on them.
They better win!!
Germany is ranked 5 Checz is 19... on the world ranking.
But IIRC this match is meaningless both are on to the next round.
But I still think they will play to win.
That’s what I was wondering. I hate betting huge when it’s not a knockout game. Zee Germans better win this
 
helax said:
Dilly last night I went all in on Mak with 125M but it said there was an error so I did it again. Then it says I bet 125M twice and I don’t think I even had that much. So I think it gave me an extra 125M plus then the monies it won. I’ve never seen this happen in the 10+ years I’ve been doing this
I know if you bet once and go back to bet again that same amount stays showing like you never bet. doesnt tell you that you already bet like before the update.

i did that on some parlays, just 100k bets.
 
helax said:
That’s what I was wondering. I hate betting huge when it’s not a knockout game. Zee Germans better win this
Its handball, they always play to win.
Very few draws in handball.
And most go hard to win.
And there is levels to this and #5 wont like to lose to #19
They have standards.
 
Dillydilly said:
I know if you bet once and go back to bet again that same amount stays showing like you never bet. doesnt tell you that you already bet like before the update.

i did that on some parlays, just 100k bets.
It happened all at once. I placed 125M and it said “error” then didn’t show the bet go through so I typed it again and same thing. Then I refreshed and my money was gone and it said I had 2 bets of 125M. I just don’t get how it happened if I didn’t have the extra 125M to do it?
 
lsa said:
Its handball, they always play to win.
Very few draws in handball.
And most go hard to win.
And there is levels to this and #5 wont like to lose to #19
They have standards.
giphy.gif
 
