jeskola
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,689
- Reaction score
- 6,595
So much for the Diaz ask or Top rematch.
Should he vacate the BMF belt? (Jk no one cares about that except Nate Diaz)
Should he vacate the BMF belt? (Jk no one cares about that except Nate Diaz)
‘Stupid injury’ sidelines Max Holloway until 2026 — ‘Things are not looking up for me’
Max Holloway will not make his lightweight return until 2026 following a hand injury suffered in his victory over Dustin Poirier last month in New Orleans.
www.mmamania.com