News Hand injury sidelines Holloway until at least early 2026

Well the Diaz thing is a fucking joke and such a huge step down for Max. I don’t know if he should be next for Topuria either. Might need another win.
Probably a good rest needed for Max anyway.
 
Needs to give his brain a rest too imo
This hand injury is a blessing in disguise. And its crazy that hes still just 33 but hes been around forever and hasn't slowed down much. Hes gonna have some fun fights at 155 next year
 
He's not getting Topuria nor should he, we just saw that fight and he get smoked. Not that he cant get back to a rematch but not yet.

I think they should do big Paddy fight next and Arman/Justin for number 1 contender. Max can come back and fight Charles.
 
