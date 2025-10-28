Media Hamdy Abdelwahab has been removed from the UFC roster

Cut after a dominant (albeit fairly meh) win?

Or is this just an automated end of current contract thing?
 
Evbo said:
I guess the UFC don't give a shit about a dominant win against someone that struggles to stand up against a stiff breeze
Then why even book that fight?

If fatty 5'9 ass out guy sucks so much, cut him.

It's not like the HW division is suffering from an abundance of talent currently.

If this Hamdy guy is not worthy then let some mid tier guys put him on their highlight reel and let him get released after that
 
db8827d853d6fbb8.webp

'I liked Hamdy Abdelwahab'
 
jeff7b9 said:
Then why even book that fight?

If fatty 5'9 ass out guy sucks so much, cut him.

It's not like the HW division is suffering from an abundance of talent currently.

If this Hamdy guy is not worthy then let some mid tier guys put him on their highlight reel and let him get released after that
They expected Hamdy to get a KO, he didn't. Simple as.

As for why they didn't just put Hamdy against other guys to build them up, he's not had a single exciting fight in his whole UFC career, went the distance in all of his fights including the one he roided for and always makes things a grind. They probably thought it wouldn't be worth it to have a prospect hand him a loss if it meant it was a shitty fight, or worse yet have Hamdy win a slog.

Think of this as the Buday release if Martin was significantly worse and more boring.
 
Thesnake101 said:
They expected Hamdy to get a KO, he didn't. Simple as.

As for why they didn't just put Hamdy against other guys to build them up, he's not had a single exciting fight in his whole UFC career, went the distance in all of his fights including the one he roided for and always makes things a grind. They probably thought it wouldn't be worth it to have a prospect hand him a loss if it meant it was a shitty fight, or worse yet have Hamdy win a slog.

Think of this as the Buday release if Martin was significantly worse and more boring.
HW in 2025 is a dumpster fire.
 
I bet if he was Saudi instead of Egyptian he would've gotten cut. 🤔
 
jeff7b9 said:
Then why even book that fight?

If fatty 5'9 ass out guy sucks so much, cut him.

It's not like the HW division is suffering from an abundance of talent currently.

If this Hamdy guy is not worthy then let some mid tier guys put him on their highlight reel and let him get released after that
This seems way more rational than cutting the winner. Agreed.
 
I thought that name was made up when I clicked on this thread.
 
whenever they cut a guy after a win, it hints of ulterior motives. contract stuff probably.
 
