Can’t finish a 5'8" morbidly obese guy after having him on the ground the entire fight.What did he do?
I guess the UFC don't give a shit about a dominant win against someone that struggles to stand up against a stiff breezeCut after a dominant (albeit fairly meh) win?
Or is this just an automated end of current contract thing?
I guess the UFC don't give a shit about a dominant win against someone that struggles to stand up against a stiff breeze
They expected Hamdy to get a KO, he didn't. Simple as.Then why even book that fight?
If fatty 5'9 ass out guy sucks so much, cut him.
It's not like the HW division is suffering from an abundance of talent currently.
If this Hamdy guy is not worthy then let some mid tier guys put him on their highlight reel and let him get released after that
They expected Hamdy to get a KO, he didn't. Simple as.
As for why they didn't just put Hamdy against other guys to build them up, he's not had a single exciting fight in his whole UFC career, went the distance in all of his fights including the one he roided for and always makes things a grind. They probably thought it wouldn't be worth it to have a prospect hand him a loss if it meant it was a shitty fight, or worse yet have Hamdy win a slog.
Think of this as the Buday release if Martin was significantly worse and more boring.
Then why even book that fight?
If fatty 5'9 ass out guy sucks so much, cut him.
It's not like the HW division is suffering from an abundance of talent currently.
If this Hamdy guy is not worthy then let some mid tier guys put him on their highlight reel and let him get released after that