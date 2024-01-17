Dunno man.... 2006 is a looong way back...



Even if it was a well held democratic election.... which would be highly surprising to me. Considering the average age of gazans is 18....... it means the vaaaast majority of Palestinians have absolutely nothing to do with hamas being elected.



This perception that Palestinians on a whole have loyalty to hamas seems flawed by the independent polling. I'd found before October 7th. Public perception was shifting away from hamas. I figured it was part of the reason they provoked Israel so hard. Fuck over Israelis and cause the reaction to fuck over Palestinians that enables them to maintain their grasp on power.



[ polls from ] July 2023





(5) Legislative and presidential elections:

• 69% want elections to take place but 67% do not expect that to happen

• In elections between president Abbas and Ismail Haniyeh, Haniyeh wins 56% and

Abbas 33%

• Satisfaction with Abbas stands at 17% and 80% want him to resign

• In parliamentary elections, Hamas receives 34% of the popular vote and Fateh 31%

• 31% say Hamas deserve to represent the Palestinian people and 21% say Fateh led by

Abbas deserves to do that

• 46% believe that Hamas' victory in student elections at Birzeit and An-Najah

universities reflects public attitudes Palestinian in the West Bank





A majority of 69% say it supports the holding of presidential and legislative elections in the

Palestinian territories in the near future while 28% say they do not support that. Demand for

elections stands at 77% in the Gaza Strip and 63% in the West Bank. However, a majority of 67% believes no legislative, or legislative and presidential, elections will take place soon.



Domestic conditions:

• 84% believe there is corruption in PA institutions and 73% believe there is corruption

in Hamas-run institutions in the Gaza Strip

• 63% say the PA is a burden on the Palestinian people

• 25% want to emigrate, 29% in the Gaza Strip and 22% in the West Bank



(7) Palestinian-Israeli Relations and the Peace process:

• Only 28% support the two-state solution

• 53% support a return to an armed intifada, 47% support waging peaceful resistance,

and 26% support a one-state solution

• 52% believe that armed action is the best way to end occupation

• 46% expect the fall of the Netanyahu government due to the protest demonstrations



Most vital Palestinian goals and the main problems confronting Palestinians today:

• 38% say that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be the first goal of the

Palestinian people

• Corruption is the first problem facing Palestinian society today in the eyes of 25% of

the public

• The most pressing problem for Palestinians today is the continuation of occupation in

the eyes of 38% of the public.