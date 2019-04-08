  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Xbox HALO INFINITE discussion thread

Halo Infinite is reportedly the most expensive video game project ever
Digital Trends said:
Halo Infinite, the highly anticipated continuation of the popular Xbox exclusive franchise, is rumored to be the most expensive project ever in the history of the video game industry.

The budget set by Microsoft and 343 Industries for Halo Infinite is reportedly more than $500 million, according to German website Xbox Dynasty. This would make it the most expensive video game ever produced, though it should be noted that the amount is said to only be for its development, and does not yet include marketing costs.
Digital Trends said:

With that budget, Halo Infinite will cost more than Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games, which is well-known for investing a significant amount of money into its projects. Even the most expensive shooters so far, such as Destiny and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, did not exceed $300 million budgets.

Xbox Dynasty does not provide proof to back up its claim, nor does it have a track record of rumors that turn out to be true. This means that the report should be taken with a grain of salt, but even when the $500 million amount is taken off the table, Microsoft investing significantly into the development of Halo Infinite makes sense.

Halo Infinite was announced at E3 2018 as the sixth major entry in the series through a teaser that gave a glimpse of Master Chief’s iconic helmet. It was being created with the new Slipspace Engine, which was designed in-house for future games in the franchise.

343 Industries head Bonnie Ross said in an interview last month that the studio refers to Halo Infinite as a “spiritual reboot” of the franchise, adding that game director Chris Lee will reveal more details about it at E3 2019. Its upcoming presence at the annual showcase coincides with previous reports that the game will be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox consoles, which will reportedly be unveiled at the event.

Due to the importance of Halo Infinite, Xbox Dynasty’s claim that Microsoft gave 343 Industries half a billion dollars to make the game is possible. Unfortunately, until Microsoft itself reveals it, Halo fans can only hope that this rumor is true, so that Halo Infinite will live up — and perhaps even exceed — such high expectations.
Half a billion with no marketing budget? If you recall this was the figure cited for Destiny when it was announced as the most expensive video game project in history back in 2013, but we later learned that 2/3 of that budget was promotional.

There aren't many of them, but Xbox One X owners in particular will be delighted should this rumor prove true.


***********
Updates
***********
Click here to jump to posts beginning only after the Halo Infinite multiplayer early access was released:
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/166662972/

Halo Infinite PC hardware requirements listed here:
https://forums.sherdog.com/posts/165922389/
 
wasn't there supposed to be some Mech game called Halsey or something like that with an insane budget?
 
More expensive usually means no risk is taken, so I dont expect this to push any boundaries.

Atleast with Rockstar, they know their franchises will always sell, so they can afford to be more experimental.

But Microsoft needs to this appeal to as many gamers as possible, and be a flagship game. I hope they can create something the fans actually want.
 
so with marketing it'll be 600-700 million???

how are they going to re-coup that amount of money off one game?
 
SaiWa said:
so with marketing it'll be 600-700 million???

how are they going to re-coup that amount of money off one game?
U ever play Halo son?

They got my money at midnight.
 
Ken Fresno said:
U ever play Halo son?

They got my money at midnight.
no one is saying Halo won't sell. But at 500mil without advertisement you are talking about almost two triple AAA budget for one game.

I am thinking the budget is a bit overstated... the source is supposedly in question...
 
Pretty big risk coming off of Guardians, which sold well enough, but I believe has soured some folks on the franchise. I don't know if Halo is as big of a deal as it once was.
 
Destiny was supposedly hideously expensive to make, and it sucked.

I don't care if a game's budget is $5 Million or $500 Million. I care if it is good.

Witcher 3 cost $80 Million to make, and is far better than any of these games with budgets three or four times more.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Destiny was supposedly hideously expensive to make, and it sucked.

I don't care if a game's budget is $5 Million or $500 Million. I care if it is good.

Witcher 3 cost $80 Million to make, and is far better than any of these games with budgets three or four times more.
I bought GOTY edition of Witcher 3. I cant wait to play it. I have it in my backlog.
 
Xbox Dynasty does not provide proof to back up its claim, nor does it have a track record of rumors that turn out to be true.
Sounds totally legit
 
jojoRed said:
I bought GOTY edition of Witcher 3. I cant wait to play it. I have it in my backlog.
I've been playing it since January and in the middle of my 2nd playthrough with over 250+ hours.

Its as awesome as everyone says it is and undoubtedly the best game of this generation.
 
Canned Tuna said:
Better move it to your frontlog, amigo
I have Sekiro, a bunch of RE games, TLOU replay, Nier Automata, etc. Witcher 3 is a huge time sink whilst games like the RE games etc are fairly quick. Id rather savour W3. I remember skipping it for MGSV and Bloodborne and I dont regret that.
GearSolidMetal said:
I've been playing it since January and in the middle of my 2nd playthrough with over 250+ hours.

Its as awesome as everyone says it is and undoubtedly the best game of this generation.
I hope the game is as good as everyone says it is. If it is game of the generation, then its beating out masterpieces like Bloodborne, Legend of Zelda BOTW, Deus Ex MD, UC4, GOW etc and I find that hard to believe. I hope it does and turns out to be a surprise, I love amazing combat, and I hear the combat isnt as amazing as other action games.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Destiny was supposedly hideously expensive to make, and it sucked.

I don't care if a game's budget is $5 Million or $500 Million. I care if it is good.

Witcher 3 cost $80 Million to make, and is far better than any of these games with budgets three or four times more.
Thats pretty impressive, but I also wonder how much of that is due to financial differences between Poland and the states. Like I just looked it up and the minimum wage in Poland is less than 600 bucks a month.
 
Bob Gray said:
Thats pretty impressive, but I also wonder how much of that is due to financial differences between Poland and the states. Like I just looked it up and the minimum wage in Poland is less than 600 bucks a month.
Yup and CD is known for having pretty high turnover, and low salaries in comparison to other developers in Poland. Hell their glassdoor reviews are telling.

But they do make great games, lol.
 
jojoRed said:
I have Sekiro, a bunch of RE games, TLOU replay, Nier Automata, etc. Witcher 3 is a huge time sink whilst games like the RE games etc are fairly quick. Id rather savour W3. I remember skipping it for MGSV and Bloodborne and I dont regret that.
That makes sense. I played Witcher 3 over the course of a year. I took a lot of breaks to play online games. I thought it worked nicely that way. It was easy to put down and pick back up for me. The Hearts of Stone storyline was the only part that I couldn't put down and played straight through in like two days.
 
Canned Tuna said:
That makes sense. I played Witcher 3 over the course of a year. I took a lot of breaks to play online games. I thought it worked nicely that way. It was easy to put down and pick back up for me. The Hearts of Stone storyline was the only part that I couldn't put down and played straight through in like two days.
The thing is, I play a lot of games where the controls shift drastically. So to run on one game, you hold circle, and then other games its square or x, so I wouldnt mind playing this if it was easy to pick up and play if it used generic third person controls.

And because its so big, you may feel like you dont remember something etc when you leave for a bit.
 
jojoRed said:
I love amazing combat, and I hear the combat isnt as amazing as other action games.
Its still pretty damn good.

Much better than most RPGs.

But yeah, I would hope 10-20 hour action games would have better 'action' than an RPG that many players have 500+ hours in.

The highlights of Witcher 3 are the deep 'open world,' characters, storyline, and multiple endings throughout the main story, sidequests, and two huge DLCs.
 
Absolutely nothing unique about halo.

Halo for me was the first decent fps that came to home console. But I was already well versed in quake and half life, unreal tournament...etc etc. Halo to me was old hat, nothing new shit.
 
