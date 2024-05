Steelers4life said: Was there ever an explanation or backstory of why Michael Myers is the way he is?



I saw the first one years ago but never got into the series Click to expand...

In the novelisation of the first movie, it's implied that he's the reincarnation of a man from pre-Christian Ireland who murdered the daughter of his king after she rejected him. The rest of the tribe tore him apart on the spot, and the king ordered his Druids to curse the man's spirit so that it would never know peace. He would be condemned to carry out the same crimes again and again throughout eternity.I think this was hinted at in one of the later films as well, but like everything else was retconned after they rebooted the continuity in 2018.On the other hand, Dr Lomas simply regarded Michael as a pure Psychopath. He was born evil and just got worse as he grew older.