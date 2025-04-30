Economy Halfway to a recession- US GDP shrinks by .3% in Q1

www.nbcnews.com

Stocks slide after GDP declines on import surge ahead of Trump's tariffs

Analysts noted that the weak economic report does not reflect overall consumer and business performance. Still, shock over Trump’s tariffs has begun to rattle data.
The U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading since 2022, according to an initial measurement released Wednesday by the Commerce Department.

The decline in gross domestic product was fueled by a massive surge in imports, while other parts of the U.S. economy showed signs of slowing. Consumer spending climbed 1.8%, the weakest pace since mid-2023. The report also showed inflation remained firm.


Markets tanked in response. The broad S&P 500 declined as much as 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 600 points, or about 1.6%. Government bond yields climbed, suggesting weaker demand for U.S. debt.

And Q1 is before the April 2nd "Liberation day" fucked us. Q2 I don't think will be any better unless there's a hasty retreat from madness in May and June.

Prices going up again as well

gdp1q25-adv-chart-03.png
 
Damn Biden and his stock market! If it wasn't for him the golden age of America would have already started. Everyone knows that whole "prices would come down on day 1" talk was just a joke.

Remember this has NOTHING to do with the policies of the current president, therefore him taking responsibility for these consequences and acting like a responsible leader would be ludicrous.
 
Gutter Chris said:
All of them. Lotta collateral damage as well.

Not much you can do but play the fiddle and watch it burn when your choices in an election are Donald Trump and kamala Harris.
I mean clearly there is something that could have been done, only one of the two candidates promised to tariff literally everyone.
 
Gutter Chris said:
All of them. Lotta collateral damage as well.

Not much you can do but play the fiddle and watch it burn when your choices in an election are Donald Trump and kamala Harris.
Having a choice between a self inflicted recession or no recession, picking the recession and then saying you didn’t have a choice. You love to see it.
 
Oh time to alter the definition of recession again.
 
It is 100% certain that we would not have this problem if Kamala Harris was President. Whatever Biden had been doing, would have mostly continued with maybe a few outreaches towards the poor and working class.


I have serious substantive issues with Biden Kamala Harris, Obama wing of the democratic party who does too little for the working-class people and sucks the cock of corporations.

But this Trump administration is an absolute dumpster fire of idiocy and incompetence and stupidity, and there is no equivalent anywhere on the Democratic side.


If Kamala Harris was President, we'd have a border bill that was sane and that would work long-term passed by now... interesting that Trump hasn't done anything to pass a border bill.
 
TUFNewb said:
It's like making things more expensive also reduces the demand for them.
Lesser demand for things = lesser $ for budget.

0.3% GDP drop for U.S or EU will be peace of cake easily to adjust ....

More than 3% will be different animal here.
Pump tariffs might achieve this one or more.
 
