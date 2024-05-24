Crime Haiti gang kills US politician’s missionary daughter and her husband

Missouri state representative Ben Baker’s daughter and her husband were reportedly ambushed when leaving a church

881.jpg

The daughter and son-in-law of a Republican politician are among three US missionaries who have been killed by gang members in Haiti as it emerged that the long-awaited deployment of an multinational security force tasked with rescuing the Caribbean country from months of bloodshed had been delayed.

Ben Baker, a Republican state representative from Missouri, announced the news of the couple’s murder on Facebook late on Thursday, writing: “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.”

Baker said his daughter Natalie Lloyd and her husband, Davy – both Christian missionaries in Haiti – “were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together.”

Their group, Missions in Haiti Inc, said the couple and another member of the group named only as Jude had been “ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys” while leaving church and were “shot and killed” at about 9pm on Thursday. “We all are devastated,” the group posted on Facebook.

360_F_581406606_qQqIz8NroOPOmp4tOrhrBw70THalGC7j.jpg

A spokesperson for the White House national security council said the Biden administration was aware of reports of the deaths of the US citizens, saying: “Our hearts go out to the families of those killed as they experience unimaginable grief.”

The killings came just hours after Joe Biden voiced optimism that Haiti’s security crisis – which began spiraling out of control in late February after a coordinated gang insurrection – could soon be solved with the arrival of a 2,500-strong Kenya-led multinational policing force.

“We’re not talking about a thousand-person army that is made up of trained [personnel],” Biden said of the Haitian gangs who have plunged the country into mayhem and forced the country’s previous prime minister, Ariel Henry, from power. “This is a crisis that is able to be dealt with.”

The first Kenyan members of that force were supposed to land in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, this week to spearhead the operation, with their arrival timed to coincide with a state visit the Kenyan president, William Ruto, is making to the US.

Speaking alongside Biden on Thursday, Ruto also voiced confidence that the US-backed policing mission could “break the back of the gangs and the criminals that have visited untold suffering” on Haiti since the start of a coordinated criminal insurrection in late February. Armed criminals would be dealt with “firmly, decisively [and] within the parameters of the law”, Ruto vowed.

360_F_118807041_VgKyAQYUXaaAS8gFKKnCwfLeGsho299N.jpg

But the first contingent of Kenyan officers did not arrive as planned this week, with confusion surrounding the reasons for the postponement.

One source with knowledge of the mission told Reuters the Kenyan officers were given no explanation for the last-minute delay but ordered to remain on standby. A second source said “conditions were not in place in Port-au-Prince to receive the officers”.

Other sources in Kenya’s interior ministry told the Geneva-based civil society group Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime that an advance team sent by Kenya had found Haiti “ill-prepared for the deployment”.

Some observers suspect the delay could be related to security concerns over giving the heavily armed gangs advance warning of the mission’s arrival – something which might allow criminals to launch surprise attacks on incoming planes.

HD-wallpaper-couples-in-heaven-art.jpg

Diego Da Rin, a Haiti specialist from the International Crisis Group, said that if and when it arrived, the multinational force would face a huge task trying to subdue an estimated 5,000 gang members who control more than 80% of the capital.

“The gangs have never controlled so much territory in Haiti. They have expanded their armies and their arsenals and they have established strongholds in areas the police have not been able to access, sometimes for years,” he said.

In recent days, armed groups have intensified their attacks, completely or partly demolishing at least four police stations in a striking show of strength seemingly designed to coincide with the anticipated arrival of Kenyan forces.

“That’s a message and it is not a veiled message … The message is: ‘Don’t come here, because if you come … you will be treated as invaders and enemies,’” Da Rin said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/24/haiti-gangs-us-politician-daughter-killed

There's no one in town I know
You gave us some place to go
I never said thank you for that
I thought I might get one more chance

What would you think of me now?
So lucky, so strong, so proud
I never said thank you for that
Now I'll never have a chance

May angels lead you in
Hear you me, my friends
On sleepless roads the sleepless go
May angels lead you in

 
Yet they must have felt so safe among all of the other reputable citizens of Haiti.
<{katwhu}>
 
USA!USA! said:
They deserved to be murdered because they were christian missionaries? Hello?

Care to elaborate, fuckface?
Click to expand...
I never said anyone deserved to die, but i'm not a fan of people trying to convert others to their dumb religion. therefore i have very little sympathy.
 
USA!USA! said:
They deserved to be murdered because they were christian missionaries? Hello?

Care to elaborate, fuckface?
Click to expand...
And here I thought I was an edgelord. What a POS move, but not surprising.

Not a fan of religion, but certainly a fan of helping people, and they were at least trying to do something other than post on the internet.
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Serious scumbag thing to say, about people that lost their lives trying to help a place, that you or me dont have the guts to go
Click to expand...
sorry i didnt post a response that you wanted to see
 
freakroor said:
I never said anyone deserved to die, but i'm not a fan of people trying to convert others to their dumb religion. therefore i have very little sympathy.
Click to expand...

Nice job editing the message after I already quoted you too lol. Trying to save some face after being an edgelord.
 
USA!USA! said:
Nice job editing the message after I already quoted you too lol. Trying to save some face after being an edgelord.
Click to expand...
i didnt edit my original post, idk what youre talking about. Go back to reddit with that "edgelord" bullshit
 
USA!USA! said:
Sad.

Haiti is the world's toilet right now, a truly awful place - hell on earth.
Click to expand...
- Haiti is like Gotham without Batman, Bane, Penguim or Killer Croc, nobody with a shred of compassion. Just a bunch of psicos like the Joker running wild!
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Haiti is like Gotham without Batman, Bane, Penguim or Killer Croc, nobody with a shred of compassion. Just a bunch of psicos like the Joker running wild!
Click to expand...

Crazy because I think it could be a beautiful place if it got cleaned up and was run well. They have so many problems though, it may be one of the most awful places I've ever heard of on earth.
 
USA!USA! said:
Crazy because I think it could be a beautiful place if it got cleaned up and was run well. They have so many problems though, it may be one of the most awful places I've ever heard of on earth.
Click to expand...
- I cant think of a place worst than Haiti.
 
No one should have to outlive their children.

The missionaries efforts may have been ill advised, but they were well intentioned people bravely trying to do good works in a dangerous place that desperate needs good people.
 
