International Haiti declares State of Emergency after Prisoners overrun the country; 5400 inmates escape

Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency and a night-time curfew in a bid to regain control of the streets after an explosion of violence over the weekend saw armed gang members storm the country’s two biggest prisons, with thousands of inmates escaping.

The 72-hour state of emergency went into immediate effect as the government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other violent criminals it believed had escaped.

At least nine people had been killed since Thursday, four of them police officers. Targets have included police stations, the country’s international airport, even the national soccer stadium, where one employee was held hostage for hours.

But the siege on Saturday night of the National Penitentiary came as a shock even to Haitians accustomed to living under the constant threat of violence.
Almost all of the estimated 4,000 inmates fled during the jailbreak, leaving the normally overcrowded facility empty on Sunday with no guards in sight and plastic sandals, clothing and furniture strewn across the concrete patio. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the prison entrance. A second Port-au-Prince prison containing about 1,400 inmates was also overrun.

Banes plan finally came to fruition. Let’s hope Batman doesn’t break his back rescuing Haiti.
 
I almost went to Haiti in 2022. Met a Greek aid worker in DR who lived there. He told me under no circumstances
 
