Haiti declares state of emergency after double jailbreak allows thousands of inmates to escape Attack on two prisons comes amid outbreak of violence as PM in Kenya trying to salvage UN-backed security force

Haiti’s government has declared a state of emergency and a night-time curfew in a bid to regain control of the streets after an explosion of violence over the weekend saw armed gang members storm the country’s two biggest prisons, with thousands of inmates escaping.The 72-hour state of emergency went into immediate effect as the government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other violent criminals it believed had escaped.At least nine people had been killed since Thursday, four of them police officers. Targets have included police stations, the country’s international airport, even the national soccer stadium, where one employee was held hostage for hours.But the siege on Saturday night of the National Penitentiary came as a shock even to Haitians accustomed to living under the constant threat of violence.Almost all of the estimated 4,000 inmates fled during the jailbreak, leaving the normally overcrowded facility empty on Sunday with no guards in sight and plastic sandals, clothing and furniture strewn across the concrete patio. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the prison entrance. A second Port-au-Prince prison containing about 1,400 inmates was also overrun.