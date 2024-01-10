Hair transplants. Who did it ? How did it go ?

Koya
Share your stories please. I'm on the fence. Been balding since late 20s and I've been shaving my head since. It's all good because I like the look with a good beard but I'd like to be able to switch it up sometimes and well you need hair for that lol.
Who did it here ? where ? would you recommend?
Also did you have to take any medication? and how long before you can resume training and physical activities?
Thanks
