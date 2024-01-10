Hair transplants. Who did it ? How did it go ?

They had me wait 2 months to excercise. New time doing the top area I will just wait 3 weeks then do light cardio. Since the top is a small area. I didn´t take the medication they gave, like 3 days of some pill which I skipped. It was probably some anti swelling pill. Didn´t need pain killers, just got 1 for the first night and lost it. I recommend somewhere cheap. Got it done in Bosnia by a turkish clinic. Germany or USA will be ridicolously expensive. In turkey and Bosnia you can go to the best clinic for a low price. The first 3 months look shit then it starts looking better and better. Now it´s apsolutely great compared to the initial state. Am getting comments on it. Feels like I never was balding.