Hair transplants. Who did it ? How did it go ?

Koya

Koya

Green Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
1,280
Reaction score
1,843
Share your stories please. I'm on the fence. Been balding since late 20s and I've been shaving my head since. It's all good because I like the look with a good beard but I'd like to be able to switch it up sometimes and well you need hair for that lol.

Who did it here ? where ? would you recommend?

Also did you have to take any medication? and how long before you can resume training and physical activities?

Thanks
 
Trabaho said:
looking great right now. After 7 months 20 days. Prime will be 1 to 1.5 years. Gonna do the rest too, the top "Jewish hat" area. But it´s really worth it. Can post an update eventually, not today though.
Click to expand...
You're also taking the meds too?
 
They had me wait 2 months to excercise. New time doing the top area I will just wait 3 weeks then do light cardio. Since the top is a small area. I didn´t take the medication they gave, like 3 days of some pill which I skipped. It was probably some anti swelling pill. Didn´t need pain killers, just got 1 for the first night and lost it. I recommend somewhere cheap. Got it done in Bosnia by a turkish clinic. Germany or USA will be ridicolously expensive. In turkey and Bosnia you can go to the best clinic for a low price. The first 3 months look shit then it starts looking better and better. Now it´s apsolutely great compared to the initial state. Am getting comments on it. Feels like I never was balding.
 
Trabaho said:
They had me wait 2 months to excercise. New time doing the top area I will just wait 3 weeks then do light cardio. Since the top is a small area. I didn´t take the medication they gave, like 3 days of some pill which I skipped. It was probably some anti swelling pill. Didn´t need pain killers, just got 1 for the first night and lost it. I recommend somewhere cheap. Got it done in Bosnia by a turkish clinic. Germany or USA will be ridicolously expensive. In turkey and Bosnia you can go to the best clinic for a low price. The first 3 months look shit then it starts looking better and better. Now it´s apsolutely great compared to the initial state. Am getting comments on it. Feels like I never was balding.
Click to expand...

damn that's enticing. The 2 months without working out is pretty bad for me tho. Even light stuff is forbidden ?

Bosnia looks cool, I was looking at turkey but Bosnia is even closer and I never went there. How much did you pay ?
 
Koya said:
damn that's enticing. The 2 months without working out is pretty bad for me tho. Even light stuff is forbidden ?

Bosnia looks cool, I was looking at turkey but Bosnia is even closer and I never went there. How much did you pay ?
Click to expand...

Vatanmed Sarajevo take 1500e regardless of grafts numbers. They are turkye owned and the doctors are turkish.

They give a 2 month sports ban. Other clinics 1 month.

They are the best clinic in Bosnia
 
Trabaho said:
They had me wait 2 months to excercise. New time doing the top area I will just wait 3 weeks then do light cardio. Since the top is a small area. I didn´t take the medication they gave, like 3 days of some pill which I skipped. It was probably some anti swelling pill. Didn´t need pain killers, just got 1 for the first night and lost it. I recommend somewhere cheap. Got it done in Bosnia by a turkish clinic. Germany or USA will be ridicolously expensive. In turkey and Bosnia you can go to the best clinic for a low price. The first 3 months look shit then it starts looking better and better. Now it´s apsolutely great compared to the initial state. Am getting comments on it. Feels like I never was balding.
Click to expand...
What about finasteride though? Are you gonna take that stuff or just do the transplant alone?
 
Koya said:
damn that's enticing. The 2 months without working out is pretty bad for me tho. Even light stuff is forbidden ?

Bosnia looks cool, I was looking at turkey but Bosnia is even closer and I never went there. How much did you pay ?
Click to expand...
Weigh your options,

2 months of not working out for a full head of hair for the foreseeable future.



…you’re right,

work out instead.
 
Koya said:
Share your stories please. I'm on the fence. Been balding since late 20s and I've been shaving my head since. It's all good because I like the look with a good beard but I'd like to be able to switch it up sometimes and well you need hair for that lol.

Who did it here ? where ? would you recommend?

Also did you have to take any medication? and how long before you can resume training and physical activities?

Thanks
Click to expand...
Just don't go to the one that Paulo Costa went to. You can't trust a hair transplant clinic where the hair transplant doctors there themselves are balding

ec035-16240913971843-800.jpg
 
Last edited:
GolovKing said:
What about finasteride though? Are you gonna take that stuff or just do the transplant alone?
Click to expand...

I didn't gain new hair, they just replaced my existing. From back to front. Same number of hair but visually more.
No finasteride, ever.
 
syct23 said:
Weigh your options,

2 months of not working out for a full head of hair for the foreseeable future.



…you’re right,

work out instead.
Click to expand...


Most clinics probably just give you a 1 month excercise ban.
 
syct23 said:
Weigh your options,

2 months of not working out for a full head of hair for the foreseeable future.



…you’re right,

work out instead.
Click to expand...

haha what's good is your answer can get interpreted both ways 😂
 
Trabaho said:
Vatanmed Sarajevo take 1500e regardless of grafts numbers. They are turkye owned and the doctors are turkish.

They give a 2 month sports ban. Other clinics 1 month.

They are the best clinic in Bosnia
Click to expand...

I was in contact with a reputable clinic in turkey recently and it's 2100€ regardless of graft numbers. It includes 2 nights at the hotel tho. But does not include the flights

Does the 1500€ include hotel also ? If so it's a steal
 
GolovKing said:
What about finasteride though? Are you gonna take that stuff or just do the transplant alone?
Click to expand...

If you are suffering from androgenic alopecia, they are going to recommend a 5 alpha reductase inhibitor like finasteride to stop the production of DHT. Otherwise, it is likely that the hair that was not surgically grafted would continue to fall out as male pattern baldness continues.

More Plates More Dates has some good videos on the whole thing.,

Congrats Trabaho, I'm glad to hear you had a good experience. I will likely stay in Canada and pay the premium to have it done.
 
RedFoxOne said:
If you are suffering from androgenic alopecia, they are going to recommend a 5 alpha reductase inhibitor like finasteride to stop the production of DHT. Otherwise, it is likely that the hair that was not surgically grafted would continue to fall out as male pattern baldness continues.

More Plates More Dates has some good videos on the whole thing.,

Congrats Trabaho, I'm glad to hear you had a good experience. I will likely stay in Canada and pay the premium to have it done.
Click to expand...
I know, it's why I personally would not ever get a transplant based on the technology that's available now. I don't want to end up like this guy



Or this guy if I ever wanted or needed to go bald or wear my hair short again

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,990
Messages
55,114,695
Members
174,615
Latest member
Subline

Share this page

Back
Top