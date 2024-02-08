Haiku thread.

666
@StonedLemur gave me this idea from his thread and after reading some replies I'm convinced we're all poets.
A haiku is a form of poetry which consists of 3 lines. 5 syllables in the first line 7 in the second line and 5 in the third.
Mine:
I am like Monkey
Return to Monkey with me
Monkey is up tree
