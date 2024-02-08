Haiku thread.

666

666

T-800
@Blue
Dec 25, 2023
736
1,087
@StonedLemur gave me this idea from his thread and after reading some replies I'm convinced we're all poets.

A haiku is a form of poetry which consists of 3 lines. 5 syllables in the first line 7 in the second line and 5 in the third.

Mine:
I am like Monkey
Return to Monkey with me
Monkey is up tree
 
Monkeys are homo
Why can't we live with monkey?
Monkey sapien
 
Cracks appear on time.

When the waves carry me clear.

Rest easy baby.

~SL
 
We don’t cause trouble.

We don’t bother nobody.

We like to party.
 
Dyed hair and nose rings.
Proper Dress Codes are long gone.
Everyone can Fuck off.
 
"Now Kyle, a Haiku is just like a normal American poem, except that it doesn't rhyme and it's totally stupid"
 
winter elm transfixed
frosted boughs reach to the stars
roots frozen in earth

Won a national competition with that almost forty years ago. First prize was a clock.
 
Calcutta in June
Blistering heat and foul stench
Oh how can she slap!
 
