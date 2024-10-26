Hadi Mohamed Ali, the first Arab referee in UFC history scores the bout 30-27 Fahretdinov

A corrupt scumbag of a character he is. He knows the assignment for the night.


Yeah this is the first ever decision that went against your perspective so much be because of the reasons everyone is pointing out lol.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Didn't see the fight, but by these scorecards, you cannot JUST call out "Lol Muslim judge." Fak took the majority of scores every round.

Now it makes me think the fishiest thing here is why @BrockLesnarsTurtleBack posted this thread.
Yup, all 3 got it wrong imho, 29-28 Leal, draw, maybe a 29-28 split, surely it wasnt UD for the guy that won
 
Back on Austrália they took the judge who had 30-27 tô Tai out of the rest of the card.
They'll never do this here
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Didn't see the fight, but by these scorecards, you cannot JUST call out "Lol Muslim judge." Fak took the majority of scores every round.

Now it makes me think the fishiest thing here is why @BrockLesnarsTurtleBack posted this thread.
It was a close fight, 29-28 either way would have been fair. The commentary was all in on Leal though so most people are convinced it was the robbery of the century.
 
