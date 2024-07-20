Had to put my dog down Thursday

Law Talkin’ Guy

Law Talkin’ Guy

The Worm
@Gold
Joined
Sep 25, 2015
Messages
22,871
Reaction score
32,430
IMG_7371.jpegIMG_7372.jpegIMG_7374.jpegIMG_7375.jpegIMG_7376.jpegIMG_7370.jpegIMG_7373.jpegThursday was a sad day for my family as we had to put down or dear pup, Baxter. He’s a cairn terrier (same breed as Toto from Wizard of Oz) and had he made it another 6 weeks would have been 14 years old at the end of August. We got him as an 8 week old puppy at Canadian thanksgiving (Columbus Day in the US) in 2010 during my final year of law school. He was five years old when our first child was born and has been a staple in our family for these past nearly 14 years. I am really going to miss him, and it opens up some old wounds of losing my father around this same time a year ago as it was the one year anniversary of his passing on the 7th.

RIP Baxy. He was a good boy.
 
RIP Baxy!
 
I had to put mines down last year he had cancer. I made him a whole chicken the night before I took him to the vet it's rough losing an animal especially one you've had a long time
 
Sorry sherbro.

I had to handle the last trip for my golden mutts a few years back and it absolutely GUTTED me. Got them at age 26 or so, also before our kids and they had a great run for about 13 years until they were maybe 14 and 16, then they died within 2 weeks of eachother.

Felt like my heart was ripped out.

Time helps.

Genuinely sorry for your loss.
All we can do is give them a good life and peaceful death
 
Been there bro. Put my 15 yr old pit down over a year ago. Probably will never get another dog, too much pain. I just got a cat instead because they honestly don't give a fuck if you live or die. I appreciate that. Creates less of a bond.

Hang in there bro, you'll have nothing but good memories once the grief passes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,122
Messages
55,882,619
Members
174,974
Latest member
TherapistInHeaven

Share this page

Back
Top