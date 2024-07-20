Had to put my dog down Thursday

Law Talkin’ Guy
Thursday was a sad day for my family as we had to put down or dear pup, Baxter. He’s a cairn terrier (same breed as Toto from Wizard of Oz) and had he made it another 6 weeks would have been 14 years old at the end of August. We got him as an 8 week old puppy at Canadian thanksgiving (Columbus Day in the US) in 2010 during my final year of law school. He was five years old when our first child was born and has been a staple in our family for these past nearly 14 years. I am really going to miss him, and it opens up some old wounds of losing my father around this same time a year ago as it was the one year anniversary of his passing on the 7th.
RIP Baxy. He was a good boy.
