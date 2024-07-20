Had to put my dog down Thursday

Sorry sherbro.



I had to handle the last trip for my golden mutts a few years back and it absolutely GUTTED me. Got them at age 26 or so, also before our kids and they had a great run for about 13 years until they were maybe 14 and 16, then they died within 2 weeks of eachother.



Felt like my heart was ripped out.



Time helps.



Genuinely sorry for your loss.

All we can do is give them a good life and peaceful death