Social Had my katana repaired in a phone shop

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,933
Reaction score
4,107
The tsuka was loose so I went out questing for a place to repair it. Just walked into a mobile phone repair shop and the guy was like "let me get my tools" he took it apart and just had to screw a bolt back in. Just a funny thought for all out modern technology our society isn't really all that different from walking into a blacksmiths 100 years ago. You'd not think they'd just be straight up willing to repair a sword like that with very little thought.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Relationship I almost became a True Crime Victim this last weekend
6 7 8
Replies
147
Views
4K
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,806
Messages
56,153,654
Members
175,090
Latest member
Krakn

Share this page

Back
Top