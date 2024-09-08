The tsuka was loose so I went out questing for a place to repair it. Just walked into a mobile phone repair shop and the guy was like "let me get my tools" he took it apart and just had to screw a bolt back in. Just a funny thought for all out modern technology our society isn't really all that different from walking into a blacksmiths 100 years ago. You'd not think they'd just be straight up willing to repair a sword like that with very little thought.