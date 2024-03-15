Had my first child and named him after one of my fav fighters. How do I break it to my wife?

Tito Tapped
Ayo, is That Mexican OT?
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2018
- Messages
- 2,208
- Reaction score
- 3,210
She has no idea and just thought it was a cool name so it made our list of possibilities. Well she must have been loopy from all the labor drugs because that's the one we ended up going with. Too late to go back now. Everyone in our family loves it.
Do I just take this secret to my grave and hope she never makes the connection?
Help plz!
Do I just take this secret to my grave and hope she never makes the connection?
Help plz!