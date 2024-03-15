Had my first child and named him after one of my fav fighters. How do I break it to my wife?

She has no idea and just thought it was a cool name so it made our list of possibilities. Well she must have been loopy from all the labor drugs because that's the one we ended up going with. Too late to go back now. Everyone in our family loves it.

Do I just take this secret to my grave and hope she never makes the connection?

Help plz!
 
paddy
 
Good job dude. The kid will be happy to have a cool name like Dricus.
 
Did the same thing. Named my boy after Max Holloway. She has no idea lol.
 
Oh, you named your daughter Loopy after Lupita Godinez?
 
