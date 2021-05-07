Social Had Colonoscopy, Waited 2 Weeks for Results

I had a colonoscopy 2 weeks ago as a precaution. My dad died of colon & liver cancer 4 years ago (RIP). Turns out I had a "small mass" in my intestine (yes, a mass in my ass). The doc took a sample to test for cancer as she didn't like the "look".

After 2 of the longest fucking weeks of my life, including the weekends, they called me with results today. It turns out that I don't have cancer but precancerous cells. I still have to have surgery to remove about 3" of intestine but there's NO CANCER.

I never thought I'd be fucking happy to have surgery. It'll be robotic so the recovery should go well. Some of my close family knows but I haven't even told my friends. I had to tell someone as it was a stressful couple of weeks. Get yourself checked out Sherbros if you're at risk.

I'm partying my ass off tonight. #FuckCancer

<JonesDXSuckIt>

TLDR: Had colonoscopy, no cancer, surgery for precancerous cells.

EDIT: Motherfucker, it's cancer

I had a CT of my abdomen yesterday & met with the surgeon today. The good news is the mass is isolated to the colon & there is no spread.

Surgery is scheduled for a few weeks out to remove a fucked up portion. Going to be a robotic assisted surgery by orthoscope. 2-3 days in hospital & then home after. Hoping for the best!

Today is 4 years since my dad's passing. It's a bitter sweet time at the moment. I miss you pops. RIP.

Also, another part of the story I haven't told is that I lost a sister 4 days before my dad passed. It was one of the worst periods of my life. My dad was already in hospice when it happened. I miss my sister too. RIP.

Hug your love ones.

Tomorrow is the big day, surgery. Prepping today. Took time off Internets. I'm focused on getting better & ready as I can be.

Well, turns out, I have fucking cancer. Stage 3. Doing 2nd treatment through a port implant as I type...Will add details to new post.

Started 5th round of treatment. Life is good. Experiencing some mild side effects. My support team is awesome

Started my 9th round of treatment out of 12. I'm 3/4s done! Feeling good & strong despite the mild side effects. Support is great!

Doing 11th treatment today. Feeling good. Almost done. Took a genetics test. Cancer not genetic.

Last round of chemo!

Had my post check-up with my oncologist. The cancer cannot be detected & NED!

I received a call from Nurse & still NED!
 
Last edited:
Garnet_StrongerThanYou said:
Jesus bud. Feel better.

Is there any way to prevent this?
Not that I'm aware, unfortunately. All of my vitals & weight are good. I generally eat "healthy" by eating a minimal amount of processed foods (we cook a shitload). More than likely it's hereditary.

eighterumg5 said:
Fuck yea! That's positive shit man!
misterfurious said:
I, for one, welcome our robot doctor overlords.



glad your ass is ok ts
Thanks Sherbros!

<JackieThumbsUp>
 
Glad you’re all clear on the cancer, yes indeed it sucks (speaking from experience). Catching it early is best, I lost a buddy same age as me to colon cancer. The stuff is a silent killer.
 
Did you rip out a huge fart after your colonoscopy was over?
 
Uber_Noober said:
Glad you’re all clear on the cancer, yes indeed it sucks (speaking from experience). Catching it early is best, I lost a buddy same age as me to colon cancer. The stuff is a silent killer.
No doubt. My dad didn't get diagnosed until stage 4. He actually 3 different cancers; 2 in the liver & 1 in colon. Sorry to hear about your friend. My wife pushed me to get checked. Glad I did.

SuwoopBangin said:
Did you rip out a huge fart after your colonoscopy was over?
No, they didn't use gas. ;) I was mildly sedated.
 
xHeadx said:
YES!!!!!! Well done, I'm super happy for you. Amazing news.
Not raining on your parade but the last two tests I had which were good I was going fucking mental waiting for a fortnight.
 
xHeadx said:
How old are you?

Good luck with surgery bud
 
ODYSSEYMEMPHIS said:
How old are you ? Lost my dad to colon cancer 3 years ago.
44 but will be 45 in a few months. Sorry about your dad. I could hope to have an ounce of courage my dad did when he was diagnosed. Faced it head on & never blinked. Even when death was upon him he was steadfast. Sucked watching him "live" the last week in hospice without food or water.

fingercuffs said:
YES!!!!!! Well done, I'm super happy for you. Amazing news.
Not raining on your parade but the last two tests I had which were good I was going fucking mental waiting for a fortnight.
Thanks man! It was a rough couple of weeks. My wife was stressing so I tried to keep my cool.

Parmenides said:
How old are you?

Good luck with surgery bud
Appreciate it!! See above for age.
 
2 weeks is a crazy long wait. Was in the hospital last week and theybtook my blood. Doctor told me she thought i had pancreatitis. I was laying in that bed getting really anxious waiting on those results. time stopped. Was salmonella.

2 weeks and maybe cancer sounds like a nightmare to me, party sherbro oarty
 
xHeadx said:
44 but will be 45 in a few months. Sorry about your dad. I could hope to have an ounce of courage my dad did when he was diagnosed. Faced it head on & never blinked. Even when death was upon him he was steadfast. Sucked watching him "live" the last week in hospice without food or water.



Thanks man! It was a rough couple of weeks. My wife was stressing so I tried to keep my cool.



Appreciate it!! See above for age.
did you have any symptoms or you only got checked due to family history?
 
xHeadx said:
How old are you? Keep getting those scopes every 2 years and you will always get the jump on cancer and add decades to your life.
 
Congrats TS!

I had my 2nd colonoscopy ever this year. The first they removed some polyps and they tested negative and this time they said I was free and clear.

When the time comes, GET THE EXAM. It's there to HELP you.
 
A co-worker had blood on his toilet paper, he went to go checked out, found out he had colon cancer and it had spread to other areas of his body.

From the day he found blood on his toilet paper, he only lasted 8 weeks until he passed away.
 
Bornstarch said:
A co-worker had blood on his toilet paper, he went to go checked out, found out he had colon cancer and it had spread to other areas of his body.

From the day he found blood on his toilet paper, he only lasted 8 weeks until he passed away.
<Eek2.0>
 
Solid said:
did you have any symptoms or you only got checked due to family history?
No symptoms. It was purely preventative. Used to be recommended at 50, earlier with history or symptoms. It was recently changed to 45 but my doctor recommended it because of my father. Glad I did.

Papa Doc said:
How old are you? Keep getting those scopes every 2 years and you will always get the jump on cancer and add decades to your life.
Only 44, 45 soon. I hope to always be in front of it. My dad was diagnosed with stage 4.

Strychnine said:
Congrats TS!

I had my 2nd colonoscopy ever this year. The first they removed some polyps and they tested negative and this time they said I was free and clear.

When the time comes, GET THE EXAM. It's there to HELP you.
Thanks! Congrats on the free & clear! And I'm with, get the exam!

Bornstarch said:
A co-worker had blood on his toilet paper, he went to go checked out, found out he had colon cancer and it had spread to other areas of his body.

From the day he found blood on his toilet paper, he only lasted 8 weeks until he passed away.
Damn man, that's terrible. My dad made it almost a year after his diagnosis.

Forgot to add that a coworker's mom just recently within a week of her diagnosis with leukemia. She was having cognitive issues so went to the emergency room.

clutchCAT420 said:
Fucken covid smh.
<Dany07>
 
