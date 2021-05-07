Spoiler: Update 1 I had a CT of my abdomen yesterday & met with the surgeon today. The good news is the mass is isolated to the colon & there is no spread.



Surgery is scheduled for a few weeks out to remove a fucked up portion. Going to be a robotic assisted surgery by orthoscope. 2-3 days in hospital & then home after. Hoping for the best!

Spoiler: Update: 06-01-2021 Today is 4 years since my dad's passing. It's a bitter sweet time at the moment. I miss you pops. RIP.



Also, another part of the story I haven't told is that I lost a sister 4 days before my dad passed. It was one of the worst periods of my life. My dad was already in hospice when it happened. I miss my sister too. RIP.



Hug your love ones.

Spoiler: Update: 06-14-21 Tomorrow is the big day, surgery. Prepping today. Took time off Internets. I'm focused on getting better & ready as I can be.

Spoiler: Update: 08-10-2021 Well, turns out, I have fucking cancer. Stage 3. Doing 2nd treatment through a port implant as I type...Will add details to new post.

Spoiler: Update: 10-05-21 Started 5th round of treatment. Life is good. Experiencing some mild side effects. My support team is awesome

Spoiler: Update: 11/30/21 Started my 9th round of treatment out of 12. I'm 3/4s done! Feeling good & strong despite the mild side effects. Support is great!

Spoiler: Update: 12/28/21 Doing 11th treatment today. Feeling good. Almost done. Took a genetics test. Cancer not genetic.

Spoiler: Update: 01/25/22 Last round of chemo!

Spoiler: Update: 03/11/22 Had my post check-up with my oncologist. The cancer cannot be detected & NED!

Spoiler: Update: 07/07/23 I received a call from Nurse & still NED!

I had a colonoscopy 2 weeks ago as a precaution. My dad died of colon & liver cancer 4 years ago (RIP). Turns out I had a "small mass" in my intestine (yes, a mass in my ass). The doc took a sample to test for cancer as she didn't like the "look".After 2 of the longest fucking weeks of my life, including the weekends, they called me with results today. It turns out that I don't have cancer but precancerous cells. I still have to have surgery to remove about 3" of intestine but there's NO CANCER.I never thought I'd be fucking happy to have surgery. It'll be robotic so the recovery should go well. Some of my close family knows but I haven't even told my friends. I had to tell someone as it was a stressful couple of weeks. Get yourself checked out Sherbros if you're at risk.I'm partying my ass off tonight. #FuckCancerTLDR: Had colonoscopy, no cancer, surgery for precancerous cells.EDIT: Motherfucker, it's cancer