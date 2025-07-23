Had a very nice moment with my wife yesterday (no pics)

We were on a walk and she mentioned she'd had her annual physical earlier that day. During the check in they had her fill out a checklist. Have you felt depressed in the last 2 months. etc etc.Well some of the questions were like: do you worry about not having food? do you worry about not being able to pay your electric bills? Do you worry about not have a place to stay etc. and she said, I'm very thankful for you because I've never had to worry about those things.' so naturally i played it off and said something like 'wow what a life! i worry about that stuff all the time.' and we had a good laugh. But later I thanked for saying as much to me. it meant a lot. and it really does. It was fuel for my heartTime goes on and we're both getting older with a few more frayed edges, but I've never loved her more than I do now and she's never been more beautiful.Marriage is the GOAT.