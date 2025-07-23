  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Had a very nice moment with my wife yesterday (no pics)

Cherry Brigand

Sep 9, 2009
10,350
24,460
We were on a walk and she mentioned she'd had her annual physical earlier that day. During the check in they had her fill out a checklist. Have you felt depressed in the last 2 months. etc etc.

Well some of the questions were like: do you worry about not having food? do you worry about not being able to pay your electric bills? Do you worry about not have a place to stay etc. and she said, I'm very thankful for you because I've never had to worry about those things.' so naturally i played it off and said something like 'wow what a life! i worry about that stuff all the time.' and we had a good laugh. But later I thanked for saying as much to me. it meant a lot. and it really does. It was fuel for my heart 🥰🥰🥰

Time goes on and we're both getting older with a few more frayed edges, but I've never loved her more than I do now and she's never been more beautiful.

Marriage is the GOAT.
 
Very cool man! As a guy I always enjoy hearing from my various lady friends over the years that they feel safe with me and don't worry about things because they know we got them as a team.

Which is the opposite of when a girl describes me as 'harmless' which just means "I am definitely not sexually attracted to ROKKO, at all"

Oh! I also dislike when you ask a girl out and she starts with "Aw, you're sweet". That's what you say to the retarded kid in class who got you a Valentine's Day. I know she's not saying yes to the date.

Wait. What are we doing in this thread?
Well whatever, nice job, cherry blossom!
 
Is she a Bills fan…that is the life defining question…
 
thinly veiled hot wife thread?
 
They should just ask if you're broke, answers all those questions.
 
That's awesome.

I married a Christian woman so I don't get credit for being a provider. She believes God has provided for us.

I'm like, "great! I can quit my job now!
 
Mwoah... such a sweet post

It's refreshingly positive,Sherdog could use more like this
 
That's awesome.

I married a Christian woman so I don't get credit for being a provider. She believes God has provided for us.

It's funny you said that.

We are both deeply christian and I said to her 'thats not where I thought you were going and I sang a bit of ' god you're so good...". And she said well of course. And I thank God for you.'

So it's two sides of the same coin. God provides though our work. The two definitely are not mutually exclusive.
 
Good post!
I tried marriage but it did not work for me. It lasted for 3 years. You are very lucky. Only 25% of all marriages last and are truly founded on love and friendship. Many are founded on money, convenience, and children. I think being best friends is key to making it all work. I'm much older now and gain immense satisfaction in rescuing and raising donkeys. Like the old saying: "The more I see of man, the more I love my dog." A different type of relationship.
 
Good post!
So do you bang the donkeys or no?
 
No offense, but:

If you actually have a wife that you talk to, then she isn't casually mentioning on a walk she had a physical earlier in the day.

<36>

The internet remains the GOAT place for fairy tales.
 
