Hack Squat or Leg Press@

KnightTemplar
Green Goblin Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 10, 2009
- Messages
- 61,212
- Reaction score
- 52,471
Some fuckwit at my gym injured one of his arms. So to train his legs, this genius loaded up the Safety Bar and Squatted while holding on to one handle. Which eventually damaged the Safety Bar beyond repair.
This is why we can't have nice things.
Since my shoulders won't tolerate normal Squats or Front Squats, I'm left with two options for my main Leg Day exercise: Hack Squats or Leg Press. Both are Plate Loaded, not cables/stacks. The Hack Squat is the version where the pads fit against one's lower back, not the shoulders.
Which should I choose? I'll be using them for hypertrophy; I don't see the point of going heavy for low reps with either machine.
Thanks, guys.
This is why we can't have nice things.
Since my shoulders won't tolerate normal Squats or Front Squats, I'm left with two options for my main Leg Day exercise: Hack Squats or Leg Press. Both are Plate Loaded, not cables/stacks. The Hack Squat is the version where the pads fit against one's lower back, not the shoulders.
Which should I choose? I'll be using them for hypertrophy; I don't see the point of going heavy for low reps with either machine.
Thanks, guys.