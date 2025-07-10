Hack Squat or Leg Press?

Some fuckwit at my gym injured one of his arms. So to train his legs, this genius loaded up the Safety Bar and Squatted while holding on to one handle. Which eventually damaged the Safety Bar beyond repair.

This is why we can't have nice things. :mad:

Since my shoulders won't tolerate normal Squats or Front Squats, I'm left with two options for my main Leg Day exercise: Hack Squats or Leg Press. Both are Plate Loaded, not cables/stacks. The Hack Squat is the version where the pads fit against one's lower back, not the shoulders.

Which should I choose? I'll be using them for hypertrophy; I don't see the point of going heavy for low reps with either machine.

Thanks, guys.
 
If you're just doing hypertrophy then I would just do the one that's the more comfortable movement for you.

I personally like the hack squat a little more since it engages the core and glutes to a higher degree
 
Leg Press is completely fine. It's a good exercise to work around injuries.

Hack Squats on a sled are fine. You can also do them with a barbell off the floor. I know the sled is more convenient.

You can also do some manly Zercher Squats.

Bulgarian Split Squats are an option.
 
