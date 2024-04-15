Social Habitual line cutters force entire IRS office to shut down

Houston police were called to the IRS office in Alliance Tower in the Braeburn Glen neighborhood southwest of Downtownat around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday to help disperse the crowd after two people started fighting while waiting for their turn inside, forcing the office to close unexpectedly.

Fight forces IRS office to close days before tax deadline

An office in Houston was closed after a fight broke out between two people waiting for in-person assistance with their tax filing.
