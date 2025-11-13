Gymnastic Rings mixed in

Fahcough

Fahcough

How many are using them through their range of versatility? Pull ups, rows, dips, levers, deadhangs , push ups , holds, shoulder stretching
 
I use them atleast weekly in some way. Currently it's for weighted dips. I couldn't tell you the last time I did dips on anything but rings,

When I train at home I use them for 99% of my pullup reps.

I own 2 sets and my work gym has a set.

You could say I am a fan of rings...
 
They're so cheap 2 sets is a good move. 1 set up high that can stay and adjustables lower.
 
I have 1 set permanently set in my back deck area and another on my rack inside.

No cool swing for me though.

The ones at work are stuck at dip/row height unfortunately.

I have to do my pullups on one of those stupid pulley cable attachment set ups with the random bars at weird angles.
 
Great bang for your buck
I use them mostly for Inverted rows and what I call rollouts (similar to a wheel but easier).
Also for my favourite core movement: a 1-arm ring plank hold
 
Have to try this 1 arm hold.
The rollout is some sort of superman hold or press out then pull back? Like to turn them into tricep pushes also , like a JM Press over your head
 
I use them at the park they have a set. Normally just randomly do levers or handstands/flips off them for fun.
 
Yes exactly.
BW triceps in that position is also a great movement.
 
I have rings and I love them. To get the most out of them with a minimum of effort, you should do all your push-ups and dips in a ring-turned-out fashion and work some basic gymnastic holds into your warm-up (support holds, german hangs, tuck levers, etc.).

Straight arm work really pops the biceps. It's insane.
 
They're my favorite thing. I used to do a bunch of stuff on them but now I mostly just do iron cross pulls or related stuff. I used to do a lot of handstand push-ups and stuff like that, but I wasn't happy with the way I was arching my back plus I had some overuse injuries but I pulled back from certain stuff until I get some form stuff fixed, mostly related to banana-backing. Still my favorite thing, though. I'll get back into doing a larger rage of stuff on them at some point.

What @don't ask says is totally true about straight-arm work at the biceps.
 
Rings turned out position is a game changer. I have been pushing some volume on my rings recently and was noticing it didn't feel much outside of muscular failure from reps. Returned to doing the rings turned out position between reps and that's the movement I was missing.
 
Learning the Muscle Up on rings was much faster and error friendly than the bar. Still can't do it in a constant slow pull under tension, has to be kip explosion. Even trying negatives, when it gets to "rip the shirt" the body just falls too heavy to control right now.
 
I found I need 2 things to get the muscle up.

1: My rings hung from something really high.
2: Lot's of time getting used to the false grip when rotating over.

Not sure if I can still do them.

I always kind of wanted to just run a pure minimalist program using Back squats and Ring muscle ups for an extended period.
Seems a fun way to train for 2-3 months.
 
RTO exposed so many holes in my pressing that regular dips and push-ups (even on rings) are so freaking easy now.
 
I've only used rings for inverted rows, but they are an awesome and versatile piece of kit.

Gymnasts have insane upper body strength and hypertrophy.
 
Bet you could with just a couple practice swings. Was always trying entirely too hard on the high pull and leaving legs behind. Until working the hollow body and letting gravity bring them. So the core is constantly engaged in some form. you would land it within 15 minutes and then fly through the next one.


*Just an entry level tip if you plan on getting crazy on them. Handstand on rings is insanely hard to balance and fearsome. Not only recommend starting 3-4 ft off ground, but you need to learn to bail out before going upside. Natural reaction when 1 arm shook loose was let go and try to tuck before hitting ground. Until watching the front flip recovery. Where you hold on to both rings and roll forward into a tuck flip. Now all of your weight is coming down so make sure that grip is true. Had to work just on the flip itself to get body sure of hands and trusting would roll through.
 
I've never dared try handstands on rings, pretty sure I'd die. I'm amazed by anyone who can do them -- that seems really hardcore to me.
 
I believe in you. Not having 12 inch crash pads, had to start off really low. Standing on ground, hang rings 1-2 ft . Approach it like a ground handstand and lift 1 leg overhead. Use that leg to "grab" the outside the straps and pull other one up, using your feet to hold balance on the straps. Then slowly try to move them inside the straps. You'll push your knees out to keep tension on straps so they don't swing and shake. Then proceed to work handstand push ups, keeping feet against straps.

is this professional or practical? no idea, but going solo trying death stunts it was comfortable
 
I was doing pike push-ups with the rings and that was really productive, but I never went further. I might give this a try. If I stop posting, it's because I died from a handstand.
 
