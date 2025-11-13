Gymnastic Rings mixed in

Bet you could with just a couple practice swings. Was always trying entirely too hard on the high pull and leaving legs behind. Until working the hollow body and letting gravity bring them. So the core is constantly engaged in some form. you would land it within 15 minutes and then fly through the next one.





*Just an entry level tip if you plan on getting crazy on them. Handstand on rings is insanely hard to balance and fearsome. Not only recommend starting 3-4 ft off ground, but you need to learn to bail out before going upside. Natural reaction when 1 arm shook loose was let go and try to tuck before hitting ground. Until watching the front flip recovery. Where you hold on to both rings and roll forward into a tuck flip. Now all of your weight is coming down so make sure that grip is true. Had to work just on the flip itself to get body sure of hands and trusting would roll through.