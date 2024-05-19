Social Gym Owners Kicking Toxic Influencers Out Of Gyms.

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,265
Reaction score
42,624
This is a simple solution, just ban cameras/phones to be used at gyms. And kick them out if they don't follow the rules.

 
DOES thread TITLE necessarily REQUIRE big LETTERS

Not aimed at you ts really, i just hate this youtube trend of writing in above way
 
I don't care if people film themselves, unless they are unnecessarily taking space/equipment or being obnoxious toward others for "getting in their shot" or whatever.

And of course the ones who try to set up and trap people for views, like that girl who deliberately took her shirt off and accused people of staring when she was a 5 at best.
 
Cole train said:
DOES thread TITLE necessarily REQUIRE big LETTERS

Not aimed at you ts really, i just hate this youtube trend of writing in above way
Click to expand...


No, I'm just copying the original title that was used. I'll edit it now though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,546
Messages
55,570,238
Members
174,825
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top