Guys wife came out as asexual

cincymma79

Cliffs

Married 15 years
She comes out asexual
Gives him materials on how to handle not getting laid
When he talks about it she threatens half his retirement and to take the house

How would you handle this? I’d tell her I want to work it out, cash in my retirement, blow it all, second mortgage on the house to erase any equity, pay off any debts I had besides the house with that money, whores and blow, quit my job if I hated it and was only doing it for the money, find another one I actually like, let everything fall into bankruptcy if I can’t sell the house first, make sure I had texts where I said I was quitting my job I hate to spend more time at home trying to make it work, have more where I was saying we may have to give some things up, sell everything not bolted down, and then file for divorce after a year or so of that paper trail. Make sure we’re splitting half of nothing.

Option two
Most of the above just stopping after paying off any debts so you have a clean start



Video in question
 
I'd assume she's fucking all my friends and start gathering evidence for the divorce
 
Bang other broads on the side & slowly place your assets into a Trust. Talk to a Lawyer about a clever way to save your Retirement....
 
I'd assume she's fucking all my friends and start gathering evidence for the divorce
evidence?
You mean you fucked all your friends too?
 
Don't waste 5 more seconds. It is psychologically damaging to be an asexual relationship if you aren't asexual.
 
