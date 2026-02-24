Guys what is wrong with the website?

FilipEmoFights
It’s running very slow on my iPhone 15 pro safari browser, keeps asking me to accept cookies which I’ve already done several times and will not let me click on anything or interact with the page at all unless I click and hold on a link and select “open in new tab” I could barely get to any forum to even write this and I doubt I’ll even be able to see any replies to this thread without using the open new tab trick