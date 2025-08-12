Guys we are old wtf

lakersfan45
Dr Vick with a Va Va Va
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 23,550
- Reaction score
- 18,725
We are the old generation now everyone like melonial u guys are old This is the golden girls phase of our lives guys let’s go out with banging!
Either life keeps getting better or I just remain optimistic. Either way, I'm ok with old.We are the old generation now everyone like melonial u guys are old This is the golden girls phase of our lives guys let’s go out with banging!
If your dick still works you are not oldWe are the old generation now everyone like melonial u guys are old This is the golden girls phase of our lives guys let’s go out with banging!
It's it was rock from the 80's and 90's?I opened Spotify the other day and it suggested me a "Dads Rock" playlist