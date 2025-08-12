  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Guys we are old wtf

lakersfan45 said:
We are the old generation now everyone like melonial u guys are old <DCrying> This is the golden girls phase of our lives guys let’s go out with banging!
Either life keeps getting better or I just remain optimistic. Either way, I'm ok with old.
 
Being born in the 80s is the new being born in the 40's.
 
I opened Spotify the other day and it suggested me a "Dads Rock" playlist
 
If you are thinking your 40s is your Golden Girls phase, your body may be okay but you’re mentally broke already..

still got a long way to go, you’re just beginning your second life.
 
