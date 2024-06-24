Euporean MEP Guy Verhofstadt attacked Nigel Farage Over Ukr Regime Change Charge, West prokvoded Russia.



MEP Guy Verhofstadt thought that it would be good idea to attack and insult Nigel Farage Over his Ukrankian statements.



The internet doesn't forget.

There are videos of MEP Guy Verhofstadt in Kiev during a protest.





This is MEP Guy Verhofstadt in Kiev speaking with the protestors at a rally..

This video was also being shared on Guy Verhofstadt a few replies on his timeline.

