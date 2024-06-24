  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Guy Verhofstadt attacks Nigel Farage Over Ukr Regime Change Charge, Internet doesn't Forget.

Euporean MEP Guy Verhofstadt attacked Nigel Farage Over Ukr Regime Change Charge, West prokvoded Russia.

MEP Guy Verhofstadt thought that it would be good idea to attack and insult Nigel Farage Over his Ukrankian statements.

The internet doesn't forget.
There are videos of MEP Guy Verhofstadt in Kiev during a protest.


This is MEP Guy Verhofstadt in Kiev speaking with the protestors at a rally..
This video was also being shared on Guy Verhofstadt a few replies on his timeline.
 
