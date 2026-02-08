  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Guy tries to smuggle some weed into china inside his shoes

F1980 said:
How fucking stupid do you have to be to do this? Out of any country to smuggle some weed into, he picked China.

His organs are inside other peoples' bodies by now



You don't have to be a TSA agent to know that that guy/man was/is a Rastaman. He HAS TO HAVE some weed on him.

His going to China was not a genius move.
Well, that's what weed does to one's mental capacity...
 
Well, a little bit of weed usually just lands you in prison. You just stay there for a few years. In comparison, 50 grams of heroin or 1kg of opium, and you get a bullet to the back of the head.
That's not even the most stringent drug law. In countries like Singapore or Malaysia, any tiny amount of drugs will get you the death penalty. That's why there are so many zombies walking the streets of LA but none on the streets of Singapore.
 
And just how smart are you to point your finger at China when in fact it has much less problems than the Western world?
 
Oh trust me, the zombies are there, all over Asia, with their faces glued to their phones while walking around. Can’t help themselves. Different drug, same results. Very sad to see.
 
