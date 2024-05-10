Gustafsson, Reyes, Santos....lol

Gus won 2, Santos 1 maybe 2 if you're being generous, Reyes won 3.

Edit: Didn't notice the word Championship in the OP. So 0 for Gus, 0 or 1 for Santos, 0 for Reyes.
 
Jon Jones has fought against Alexander Gustafsson, Dominick Reyes, and Thiago Santos. In those fights:

Alexander Gustafsson: He fought Jon Jones twice. Their first fight went to a decision, which means it went all five championship rounds, and Jones won by unanimous decision. Their second fight, however, was a knockout win for Jones in the third round. So, Gustafsson technically didn't win any championship rounds against Jones.

Dominick Reyes: Reyes fought Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Their fight went to a decision, lasting all five rounds. However, the judges awarded the victory to Jones, so Reyes also didn't win any championship rounds against him.

Thiago Santos: Santos fought Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship as well. Their fight also went to a decision and lasted all five rounds. However, the judges gave the victory to Jones, so Santos didn't win any championship rounds either.

So, among these three fighters, none of them won any championship rounds against Jon Jones.
 
I had Santos 1,2,5 but it was a while ago, no idea if I'd score it like that again and it was a shit fight so I don't want to see it. Might be I was just very unimpressed with Jones's preformance.

Wasn't following yet when Jones vs. Gustafsson 1 happened, I had Jones winning when I watched a couple years ago and I thought it was pretty clear. Might be hindsight because I knew who won, but this wasn't true for other fights ( likeGSP vs. Hendricks or Lawler vs Condit).

Reyes won rounds 1,2,3 clearly.

So yeah, only "championship round" I gave to Jones's opponent was rd 5 to Santos.
Don't see how that's important though.
 
1. Jones clearly beat Gus. I never understood the "controversy." Jones clearly won 3 rounds, and he arguably won 4.
2. Jones rightfully got the decision against Thiago, but it was close enough to at least have a discussion.
3. Reyes clearly beat Jones 48-47. Any other scorecard is baffling.
 
