Gustafsson, Reyes, Santos....lol

Jon Jones has fought against Alexander Gustafsson, Dominick Reyes, and Thiago Santos. In those fights:



Alexander Gustafsson: He fought Jon Jones twice. Their first fight went to a decision, which means it went all five championship rounds, and Jones won by unanimous decision. Their second fight, however, was a knockout win for Jones in the third round. So, Gustafsson technically didn't win any championship rounds against Jones.



Dominick Reyes: Reyes fought Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Their fight went to a decision, lasting all five rounds. However, the judges awarded the victory to Jones, so Reyes also didn't win any championship rounds against him.



Thiago Santos: Santos fought Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship as well. Their fight also went to a decision and lasted all five rounds. However, the judges gave the victory to Jones, so Santos didn't win any championship rounds either.



So, among these three fighters, none of them won any championship rounds against Jon Jones.