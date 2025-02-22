Leinster Rugby
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2015
- Messages
- 8,237
- Reaction score
- 9,922
Alexander Gustafsson opens up on UFC departure, GFL signing: 'I'm not in my top game anymore'
Alexander Gustafsson has come to terms with where he’s at in his MMA career.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Cliffs: I'm past my best and heading for easier, more fitting competition.
Nice to see a fighter being so honest. Hespect to him for a great UFC career and best of luck in GFL. Dem uppercuts vs Glover will always be a thing of beauty to me.