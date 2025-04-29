Dude needs to fight at 170, he was ridiculously shredded and I don't think it helped his energy in fights.
You're going to get hyped if you beat a hyped signing like Gamrot was at the time. Should've gotten the nod against Ismagulov as well.Won a split decision against Gamrot, which is a 50% chance in any Gamrot fight, beat a debuting Vucenic, never even did enough for a wikipedia page.
I don't even remember why he was so hyped at this point.
Yea, that's completely fair, I forgot he was Gamrot's first ever loss, but a dent in the KSW hype train.
Guram wasn't bad but injuries robbed away what should've been his prime, and considering his game relied on athleticism, that was a death knell for him.
Well... Beating a 17-0 guy with 4 consecutive title defenses in KSW isn't much right? No reason to be hyped at all lol
