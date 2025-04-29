Media Guram Kutateladze has been removed from the UFC roster

Damn, talk about a hyped guy going down fast. I had hoped they would give him one more, it's not like he was a boring guy.
You keep some bums in there, I would rather see this guy fight.
 
Won a split decision against Gamrot, which is a 50% chance in any Gamrot fight, beat a debuting Vucenic, never even did enough for a wikipedia page.
I don't even remember why he was so hyped at this point.
 
I thought they would give him one more (unless his contract was up)

Not at all surprising
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Won a split decision against Gamrot, which is a 50% chance in any Gamrot fight, beat a debuting Vucenic, never even did enough for a wikipedia page.
I don't even remember why he was so hyped at this point.
Click to expand...
You're going to get hyped if you beat a hyped signing like Gamrot was at the time. Should've gotten the nod against Ismagulov as well.

Guram wasn't bad but injuries robbed away what should've been his prime, and considering his game relied on athleticism, that was a death knell for him.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Dude needs to fight at 170, he was ridiculously shredded and I don't think it helped his energy in fights.
Click to expand...
Ship sailed imo, nowadays if he got hit clean at 170 he'd probably die, not to mention he wouldn't be able to just scramble out of positions like at 155 either.
 
Thesnake101 said:
You're going to get hyped if you beat a hyped signing like Gamrot was at the time. Should've gotten the nod against Ismagulov as well.

Guram wasn't bad but injuries robbed away what should've been his prime, and considering his game relied on athleticism, that was a death knell for him.
Click to expand...
Yea, that's completely fair, I forgot he was Gamrot's first ever loss, but a dent in the KSW hype train.
Guram was signed 5 years ago, had 5 fights, I guess it also didn't help that the only finish he was a part of was Brener smoking him. That was a great slugfest.
 
I remember being super impressed by his debut but it's been downhill ever since. His last performance was a depressingly one-sided loss so it's not a surprising cut.
 
Guram is a solid fighter, but his greatest claim to fame was his friendship wtih, and being the training partner of both Khamzat and Ilia.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Won a split decision against Gamrot, which is a 50% chance in any Gamrot fight, beat a debuting Vucenic, never even did enough for a wikipedia page.
I don't even remember why he was so hyped at this point.
Click to expand...
Well... Beating a 17-0 guy with 4 consecutive title defenses in KSW isn't much right? No reason to be hyped at all lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
News Guram Kutateladze vs Kauê Fernandes set for UFC London on March 22
Replies
12
Views
579
jnes
jnes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,507
Messages
57,229,773
Members
175,602
Latest member
FDHBGDB

Share this page

Back
Top