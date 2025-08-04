  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Gunmen kidnap more than 50 people in north-west Nigeria

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
10,988
Reaction score
13,890
Latest ‘mass capture’ in Zamfara state shows banditry crisis shifting from land conflict to organised crime

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 50 people in north-west Nigeria in a mass abduction, according to a private conflict monitoring report created for the UN and seen by Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

“Armed bandits” targeted the village of Sabon Garin Damri in Zamfara state Friday, the report said, the latest attack in a region where residents in rural hinterlands have long suffered gangs who kidnap for ransom, loot villages and demand taxes.


The report said this was the first “mass capture” incident in the Bakura local government area this year. “The recent trend of mass captures in Zamfara has been concerning,” it said, noting “a shift in bandit strategy toward more large-scale attacks in northern Zamfara”.

A Zamfara police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.


Nigeria’s “banditry” crisis originated in conflict over land and water rights between herders and farmers but has morphed into organised crime, with gangs preying on rural communities that have long had little or no government presence.

The conflict is worsening a malnutrition crisis in the north-west as attacks drive people off their farms in a situation that has been complicated by climate breakdown and western aid cuts.

Bandits in Zamfara killed 33 people last month whom they had kidnapped in February despite receiving a $33,700 (£25,000) ransom, while three babies died in captivity, local people said.

Since 2011, as arms trafficking increased and the wider Sahel fell into turmoil, organised armed gangs formed in north-west Nigeria, with cattle rustling and kidnapping becoming huge moneymakers in the largely impoverished countryside.

Groups also levy taxes on farmers and artisanal miners.

3289.jpg

Violence has spread in recent years from the north-west into north-central Nigeria.

Nigerian troops killed at least 95 members of an armed gang in a shootout and airstrikes in the north-west state of Niger two weeks ago.

But the military is overstretched. While improved cooperation between the army and air force has aided the fight, analysts say, airstrikes have also killed hundreds of civilians over the years.

Bandits, who are primarily motivated by money, have also increased their cooperation with Nigeria’s jihadist groups, who are waging a separate, 16-year armed insurrection in the north-east.

The recent emergence of the Lakurawa jihadist group in the north-west has worsened violence in the region.

Governments of affected states have been forced to recruit anti-jihadist militias fighting the militants in the north-east to assist in countering the bandits.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...nap-more-than-50-people-in-north-west-nigeria
 

Who are JNIM, the jihadist ‘ghost enemy’ gaining momentum in the Sahel?​


Islamist extremist group has capitalised on instability to control a swath of the region

Jason Burke International security correspondent

The scene is wearily familiar. It is dusk at a ramshackle military outpost, surrounded by miles of scrubby desert or on the outskirts of a major town.

Suddenly, there is the sound of automatic rifle fire, and hundreds of men arriving on motorbikes, then explosions, screams, fire, smoke. The defenders flee or are killed. The attackers shout triumphant cries of “God is Greatest”.
images

A few days later comes an edited video clip of the successful attack and a claim of responsibility from the Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, an Islamist extremist group which now controls a swath of the Sahel, which stretches across Africa from the Atlantic to the Indian Ocean and marks the borderlands between the Sahara and less arid zones.

The series of bombings, hijackings, attacks on military bases and raids into major towns in Mali and Burkina Faso carried out by JNIM in recent weeks have gone largely unnoticed in a world preoccupied by conflicts elsewhere, but marks one of the most significant military efforts by any Islamic militant organisation anywhere in the world since the Taliban stormed back to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

But the recent success of the JNIM may be less a result of its own strength than the weakness of its opponents.
24751787160_268791d879_b.jpg

Across the Sahel, grinding poverty, instability, sectarian and longstanding violence have long combined to offer opportunities to insurgents, separatists and extremists. These factors have lately been exacerbated by politics. A series of coups have brought military regimes to power in key states worst hit by Islamic extremism, leading to the expulsion of one of the biggest deployments of UN peacekeepers, French elite units and more than 1,000 US troops equipped with dozens of surveillance drones from the region.

Earlier this month, the Russian mercenaries who had been brought in by Mali’s military rulers to help their forces fight JNIM abandoned a brutal campaign in which they had suffered heavy casualties – and been implicated in the massacre of thousands of civilians.

Ulf Laessing, who runs the Sahel programme of Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation from the Malian capital, Bamako, described the JNIM as a “ghost enemy” that appears out of nowhere in force.

“By the time the government forces react, they can’t reach the real bad guys so take revenge on civilians and that is a major driver of recruitment,” he said.
hqdefault.jpg

Such atrocities are repeated by militaries across the region and have fuelled support for the JNIM, particularly in communities systematically targeted as supposed “supporters of terrorism”. A UN survey in 2017 underlined the link between radicalisation and abuses by authorities in sub-Saharan Africa.


Though security has deteriorated across the Sahel, aid programmes have been cut back or ended. President Trump’s recent decision to slash foreign assistance has curtailed more. Western diplomats and NGOs have also withdrawn, or been expelled, along with soldiers.

JNIM and other militants have exploited the vacuum that has opened up, offering protection and some basic services as well as coercing communities into accepting their authority and strict Islamically inspired rules. Expansion also means resources. Control of roads means traffic can be taxed, for example.

“JNIM are becoming a force that is well beyond just military … Villagers see no other option. JNIM run courts, schools, informal goldmines. They are very pragmatic, and not corrupt,” said Laessing.

This broad social approach was pioneered by al-Qaida, to which JNIM may owe a tenuous loyalty, after Ayman al-Zawahiri took over as leader after the death in 2011 of its founder, Osama bin Laden. It has had mixed success but has been effective in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, especially the Sahel.

Aneliese Bernard, a Washington-based expert and former US official in the region, said local actors were key to the JNIM expansion into littoral states.
 
“It’s a hybrid of spillover and homegrown … JNIM’s strategic approach is to do prospecting. They pay marginalised youth, often from Fulani communities or teenage girls, to provide intelligence on local security forces and communities which might be open to approach but the homegrown jihadist cells now linked to JNIM probably would have emerged on their own,” Bernard said.
images

The group may have other ambitions, too. A leader and spokesperson recently boasted that the group had launched a “second phase” of its war against local states and would be hunting its enemies “in the big cities … in your last refuges”.

One possibility, analysts said, is that JNIM is preparing a radical shift, inspired by the success of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which seized power in Syria after Ahmed al-Sharaa, its leader, moderated his organisation’s ideology and focused on governance rather than holy war.

Such a victory may be distant, but there is no doubting who has the momentum in the Sahel.

“We are seeing the impact of many years of decline … but it is now very clear that the situation has degraded very steeply,” said Andrew Lebovich, an expert in the Sahel at the Clingendael Institute, The Hague. “Things are really quite bad at the moment, to say the least.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/25/jihadist-ghost-enemy-jnim-sahel
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Boko Haram’s resurgence: Why Nigeria’s military is struggling to hold the line
Replies
0
Views
105
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Fears of Boko Haram comeback stir in Nigerian birthplace of Maiduguri
Replies
0
Views
98
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,125
Messages
57,647,791
Members
175,787
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top