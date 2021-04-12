Movies GUNDAM Live-Action Movie (Sydney Sweeney in Talks to Star, post #30)

Update: April 12, 2021

Legendary's Live-Action GUNDAM Movie in the Works at Netflix with Jordan Vogt-Roberts to Direct

vLFHEWw.jpg


Netflix has landed Legendary's planned live-action Gundam, now with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Brian K. Vaughan attached. Vogt-Roberts will produce and direct from a script by Vaughan, who will also executive produce.

The original Gundam series, which began in 1979, is set in the Universal Century, an era in which people have emigrated to space colonies because of a growing population on Earth. Eventually, the people living in the colonies seek their autonomy and launch a war of independence against the people on Earth. Battles are fought by piloting robots known as mobile suits.

The massively popular series has led to multibillion-dollar sales in merchandise and licensing, including animated films, video games, plastic models, toys, and books. (Gundam had a cameo in Steven Spielberg's pop-culture-obsessed Ready Player One.)

Vogt-Roberts' last feature was the 2017 monster movie. The filmmaker is also attached to direct an adaption of the video game Metal Gear Solid.

Vaughan, the famed comic book writer turned screenwriter, is currently executive producing the series adaption of his comic series Y: The Last Man.

Big giant robots, can't be worse than pacific rim 2.

Or can it?.
 
milliniar said:
Big giant robots, can't be worse than pacific rim 2.

Or can it?.
Definitely can be worse lol. I have my doubts about Netflix doing anime adaptions. Death Note which is easy as hell to adapt, was completely messed up by Netflix. They cast a black dude as L who in the anime is European and they made Light who is a handsome jock into an emo lol.

Then you have the casting of upcoming Netflix Cowboy Bebop with John Cho as Spike lol.....


04-Cowboy-Bebop-Live-Action-Cast.jpg
 
Is this going to be an original story based in the UC timeline or a remake of existing work?

I hope they don't have kids or teenagers as protagonist pilot in the movie like they usually do with anime.
 
milliniar said:
Big giant robots, can't be worse than pacific rim 2.

Or can it?.
Gundam has a worldwide fan base and long history and their mobile suits (MS) look way cooler than Pacific Rim crapola. Their cartoons also turned out many good songs.
 
Plutoburn said:
Is this going to be an original story based in the UC timeline or a remake of existing work?

I hope they don't have kids or teenagers as protagonist pilot in the movie like they usually do with anime.
I wouldn't mind something like Camille having deferrence to unofficial mentor Quattro Vagina.
 
Adaptations in general tend to be not very good, as they don't make fans or newcomers happy. Given that this is Gundam, with however many universes they're on now, I hope they go for something a bit different rather than try to make a straight adaptation.
 
I'd love to see a live action version of either Gundam 0083 or December Sky. All you'd have to do is just follow the anime and you'd have amazing Gundam sagas.
 
This is going to Disappoint me badly I just know it


My Avatar Weeps
 
Mesos said:
Definitely can be worse lol. I have my doubts about Netflix doing anime adaptions. Death Note which is easy as hell to adapt, was completely messed up by Netflix. They cast a black dude as L who in the anime is European and they made Light who is a handsome jock into an emo lol.

Then you have the casting of upcoming Netflix Cowboy Bebop with John Cho as Spike lol.....


04-Cowboy-Bebop-Live-Action-Cast.jpg
I didn't even care about the casting in Death Note. None of that shit really matters in these anime. It's the stories that matter and when Netflix turns the MC into some highschool teenager going through shit instead of the genius he was in the anime it ruins it. My cousin liked the Netflix movie and I finally convinced him to watch the anime and he agreed it was much better.

I have no idea what makes someone at Netflix think they can change the whole story in Death Note to something else and people will still like it.
 
Please, please, please... Have Gungnam Style make the Soundtrack!!!
 
