Gundam Franchise Earns Over 145 Billion Yen In Bandai Namco's Fiscal Year 2024, Becomes Most Profitable Anime IP In Japan

Bandai Namco Holdings released its financial report for the fiscal year of 2024 (which ended on March 31) on Thursday, reporting that the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, the iconic Mecha Scifi Anime franchise that began with the first Mobile Suit Gundam series in 1979, earned a total of 145.7 billion yen (about US$934.78 million) during the year, setting an all-time highest sales record for the franchise. Bandai Namco Holdings forecasts that the franchise will earn 145.0 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in March 2025.

Reports credit the success of both Witch from Mercury, the first Gundam anime series with a female protagonist that gained popularity among younger viewers and Gundam SEED Freedom, the film sequel to both Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and SEED Destiny that became the highest grossing film in the franchise, driving much of that profit growth.

This recent profit surge helped the Gundam became the most profitable Anime IP in Japan, beating Dragon Ball that achieved 140.6 Billion Yen, DB's winning streak ending after a 6 year dominance.

Is this one of thoses chinese cartoon like pokeman and dragon ball?
 
Almost $1 billion USD in one year for Gundam? More like Gun-damn!
 
I remember the first time I watched Gundam Wing on Toonami. I’ve been enamored ever since.
 
