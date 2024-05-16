‘Gundam’ Has Nearly Doubled Its Sales In The Last Decade Considering that most people outside of Japan didn’t know about 'Gundam' until recently, it’s amazing to see the franchise double its sales globally in the last decade.

Bandai Namco Holdings released its financial report for the fiscal year of 2024 (which ended on March 31) on Thursday, reporting that the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, the iconic Mecha Scifi Anime franchise that began with the first Mobile Suit Gundam series in 1979, earned a total of 145.7 billion yen (about US$934.78 million) during the year, setting an all-time highest sales record for the franchise. Bandai Namco Holdings forecasts that the franchise will earn 145.0 billion yen in the fiscal year ending in March 2025.Reports credit the success of both Witch from Mercury, the first Gundam anime series with a female protagonist that gained popularity among younger viewers and Gundam SEED Freedom, the film sequel to both Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and SEED Destiny that became the highest grossing film in the franchise, driving much of that profit growth.This recent profit surge helped the Gundam became the most profitable Anime IP in Japan, beating Dragon Ball that achieved 140.6 Billion Yen, DB's winning streak ending after a 6 year dominance.