EDIT: Adjusted the thread title to something that works better than the original.

Sorry if there is another thread for this type of discussion already . . . I looked through 3-4 pages of posts in the WR and didn't see one this would fit in.


This is just another example of a stupid politician lying to push their gun control plan. How anyone can take this Cicilline guy serious at anything is beyond me.

 
Last edited:
But wait . . . there's more.

 
Can't have a thread about stupid politicians discussing gun control without something from Eric Swalwell.

 
These people are so frustratingly stupid . . .

 
Yeah, some of those clips are painfully stupid.

And the one about police being exempt, no thank you. I won't be giving up a single thing when politicians do indeed begin carrying out the re-establishment of a class of overseers.

Never acquiesce.
 
These "gun control" scum really boil my blood.

Then again, I bought 4 new handguns this month (IWI Masada 9mm, Canik TP9 Elite SC 9mm, Taurus GX4 9mm, and Taurus Raging Bull .44 Magnum), and I plan on buying 2 more before the end of the month (Walther PDP 9mm and Girsan, MC1911 9mm). They've been on my wish list all year, had some extra money hit this month and decided to treat myself.

6KDvAmQ.gif
 
Continuing to ignore who commit the firearm murders and with illegally obtained handguns.

Going after "assault weapons" is virtue signaling bullshit
 
I have no problem with discussing gun control with people. The problem i have is discussing it with someone who is either making shit up or is an idiot and refuses to learn what the hell they are taking about.

Regardless of how you feel on gun control it’s NEVER a good idea to have someone pass laws and regulations over something they are clearly wrong about in the first place.
 
It’s red meat to so many liberal fool. They really eat up this nonsense and probably would be more overtly anti police if it didn’t backfire so hard and so fast
 
So is your argument that only experts should be discussing possible gun regulation?

That's kind of funny coming from a Trumper, given almost every single Trumper completely dismissed out of hand about 98% of the world's virologists, scientists, and doctors recommendations about how to control a worldwide pandemic. But now you want to hear from experts and experts only?
 
Okay . . . maybe not limited to just government discussions . . .

 
