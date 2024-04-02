Guitar Players: What do you guitar(s) do you use and what music?

I have been playing my American Professional II Fender Stratocaster, which I love. It's really an amazing guitar and I'd highly recommend anybody looking to buy a Fender Strat with some cash available to spend, as it isn't so cheap.

I am looking to buy an ESP/PRS as both are high quality and are suited for a wealth of genres.

As for music, I play stuff from Hendrix, SRV, Vai, Megadeth.. standard songs/artists, but fun to play. I'd love to learn pieces from Jason Becker, but my sweeping isn't good enough to nail the arpeggios at even 50% of the original speed lol, but that's what metronomes are for.
 
I used my RG 470 till the neck cracked. I still play it sometimes, but I gotta get it fixed. I actually have been playing on a Kramer Baretta Special and I fucking love it. Got it as a project guitar. Gonna get some locking tuners, new nut. Just working on the body right now.
Transferred a photo I took on the 401 that was a prolonged exposure shot at night. Thought it looked wank enough for the guitar, now I'm just scuzzing it up.
 

The pics i have of my guitar are too large apparently.
Anyway, it's a lefthanded Gaskell Firestarter, a Firebird copy made by Gaskell guitars in NSW, they only make lefthanded axes.

It looks like this Gaskell but a little more of a reddish burst.
gaskell-firestarter-left-handed-guitar.jpg
 
Guitars
ESP LTD EC1000 (D standard)
ESP LTD TE-407 7 String (B standard)
Peavey Predator 7 String (A Standard)
Peavey Generation EXP Tele style (Eb)
Gibson Melody Maker (tuned to Open C)
PRS SE Camo (Drop C)
EVH Frankenstrat Copy (Standard)
Jackson JS32 RR (Drop B)
Epiphone '84 Explorer (Standard)
Vintage SG copy
Encore Strat Copy (my first guitar from when i was 14)

Amp : Orange Tiny Dark Terror into a Laney 2 x 12

Effects: Behringer Ultra Metal (HM2 clone), KORG AX1000 Mult Effects unit, Mooer Elec Lady Flanger, Dunlop Wah, Boss Tuner
 
I may be a righty, but it's nice to see a company do lefty ones more.

Also my fretless bass. It's nothing special brand wise.
 

PRS Tremonti: Mostly for teaching and playing in full cover bands;
Telecaster 60s Vintera: Playing in duos and trios, doing more mellow stuff;
Yamaha AES620: Most original music, anything tuned below standard;
Yamaha FSX800C: For all acoustic gigs;
Some kind of Spector: For any bass lessons and fill in bass gigs.

When I'm doing session work, it could be any of the above.
 
2004 Jackson DKMG
2010 Ibanez RG1570 Prestige
Epiphone Joe Pass Emperor II
Ibanez Semi-Hollow guitar from the 70's - lost it
BC Rich Ironbird with an Original Floyd Rose
An acrylic Les Paul copy with a bolt-on neck that I bought from Ebay cause why not

I play jazz, heavy metal, rock, and funk.
 
1969 Gibson Custom.

Anything that will melt your face.

IMG_0002_zps1aregbjj.jpg


Gib%20001_zpsiuzkiaqq.jpg
 
I have an ESP Eclipse E-II as below, it's fucking great, goes well with my Line 6 Catalyst. I play Metallica, Megadeth, Sabbath, Judas Priest, Lamb of God and a bunch of other stuff, mainly metal/hard rock. I'm nowhere near sweep picking ha ha

E2-EC2BBBLKSS.png
 
