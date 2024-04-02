Guitar Players: What do you guitar(s) do you use and what music?

I have been playing my American Professional II Fender Stratocaster, which I love. It's really an amazing guitar and I'd highly recommend anybody looking to buy a Fender Strat with some cash available to spend, as it isn't so cheap.



I am looking to buy an ESP/PRS as both are high quality and are suited for a wealth of genres.



As for music, I play stuff from Hendrix, SRV, Vai, Megadeth.. standard songs/artists, but fun to play. I'd love to learn pieces from Jason Becker, but my sweeping isn't good enough to nail the arpeggios at even 50% of the original speed lol, but that's what metronomes are for.