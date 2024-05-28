Guilty Pleasure Closet: The Post-Grunge Thread

Perhaps no form of pop music is as casually maligned by smug wannabe purveyors of culture than the Post-Grunge subgenre: plagued by mainstream acceptance so broad to the point that it was played even in elevators in the 2000's. And, if any subgenre is a guilty pleasure among Sherdog's most steeped demographics, it's probably this one. Some chick with a nose ring and crushing student debt wrote a bad review on Pitchfork, so life is basically over. Only thing left to do is let your uncool dad flag fly.









Finally, a slower one from one of the great forgotten albums of the 90's:
 
