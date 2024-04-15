guiding the new generation of hobbyists and martial artists

what's good stand up forum

the young ZapatistaXIV jr. is finally starting to get interested in martial arts. Have been putting a lot of thought into it. I don't have the goals or dream to live through my son and I don't particularly want him to be a pro when he gets older. Nsteadi do want MA to be a part of his life.

I am a boxing head, but I have been involved in many different MAs.

I was thinking of getting my son into some tmas first that impart good principals and tenets for body mechanics and building a base for things like Boxing, Muay Thai etc.. later.


right now he is doing TKD and I like it for the footwork, mobility and I feel it is a great entrance into the world of kicking.


I have been thinking of also having him try some Kyokushin. there is a Kyokushin school IKO-1 I believe near where I live.

but on he other hand I have been contemplating getting him into the gym and familiarizing him with the world of boxing.


How would y'all or have y'all approached bring your kids into he world of Martial Arts??
 
TKD will give him lifelong flexibility and kicking ability if he sticks to it, no doubt.

I started TKD very young and continued until I went to college, some thoughts on it:
-TMA can impart good lessons in terms of respect that you may or may not get in a boxing etc environment (I'm not a boxer so idk). But on the flip side of that, it can make you too hesitant to use what you know (TKD is a bit like that). The mindset it imparts is as important as the techniques themselves. I feel like knockdown karate seems to impart that better than TKD or other point-sparring styles.
- Personally if I was doing it again, I would have ditched TKD and gone all in on some form of kickboxing instead when I hit around 16-17. I had all the flexibility/kicking etc benefits I was going to get by that point. At that age you can make the switch to full-contact, with a good base already built (though obviously full-contact from the start would benefit that more)
- If kyokushin was available when I was young, that would have been a better base for real combat imo. TKD went too far down the semi-contact/point sparring rabbit hole and I don't think it'll ever really come out (American Kickboxing was sort of the useful bits of it branching off imo)
- The vibe of boxing/MT is different from TMA. People gravitate to one world or the other, the problem being avoiding mcdojos if they go to TMA (full-contact competition helps here). So just see what he likes and lean towards that I guess.
- TKD will give him a good base if he decides to do MT some day. He'll have to unlearn a bit (e.g. distance management is totally different) but a lot of the body mechanics will be there.
- Looking back, it was much harder to watch fights from different styles back then, e.g. it was only at the end of my TKD days that I came across old Andy Hug bouts on youtube and realised that people were using axe kicks in the ring, not just in TKD. He won't have that problem, so maybe a good way is to expose him to different fighters and styles and see what he likes.
 
I agree if I had a son TKD would absolute be where I start. Lifelong flexibility and dexterity.

How old is your son? I don’t think I would necessarily put him into boxing unless he’s a teenager or a little younger.

I think TKD and judo/wrestling is where I would start.

Ball and stick sports are great for building good general athletes as well. Especially if it’s fun. Gymnastics/swimming/dancing too for more well rounded body mechanics and coordination
 
