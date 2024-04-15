guiding the new generation of hobbyists and martial artists

TKD will give him lifelong flexibility and kicking ability if he sticks to it, no doubt.



I started TKD very young and continued until I went to college, some thoughts on it:

-TMA can impart good lessons in terms of respect that you may or may not get in a boxing etc environment (I'm not a boxer so idk). But on the flip side of that, it can make you too hesitant to use what you know (TKD is a bit like that). The mindset it imparts is as important as the techniques themselves. I feel like knockdown karate seems to impart that better than TKD or other point-sparring styles.

- Personally if I was doing it again, I would have ditched TKD and gone all in on some form of kickboxing instead when I hit around 16-17. I had all the flexibility/kicking etc benefits I was going to get by that point. At that age you can make the switch to full-contact, with a good base already built (though obviously full-contact from the start would benefit that more)

- If kyokushin was available when I was young, that would have been a better base for real combat imo. TKD went too far down the semi-contact/point sparring rabbit hole and I don't think it'll ever really come out (American Kickboxing was sort of the useful bits of it branching off imo)

- The vibe of boxing/MT is different from TMA. People gravitate to one world or the other, the problem being avoiding mcdojos if they go to TMA (full-contact competition helps here). So just see what he likes and lean towards that I guess.

- TKD will give him a good base if he decides to do MT some day. He'll have to unlearn a bit (e.g. distance management is totally different) but a lot of the body mechanics will be there.

- Looking back, it was much harder to watch fights from different styles back then, e.g. it was only at the end of my TKD days that I came across old Andy Hug bouts on youtube and realised that people were using axe kicks in the ring, not just in TKD. He won't have that problem, so maybe a good way is to expose him to different fighters and styles and see what he likes.