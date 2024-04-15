guiding the new generation of hobbyists and martial artists

zapataxiv
Silver Belt
@Silver
what's good stand up forum
the young ZapatistaXIV jr. is finally starting to get interested in martial arts. Have been putting a lot of thought into it. I don't have the goals or dream to live through my son and I don't particularly want him to be a pro when he gets older. Nsteadi do want MA to be a part of his life.
I am a boxing head, but I have been involved in many different MAs.
I was thinking of getting my son into some tmas first that impart good principals and tenets for body mechanics and building a base for things like Boxing, Muay Thai etc.. later.
right now he is doing TKD and I like it for the footwork, mobility and I feel it is a great entrance into the world of kicking.
I have been thinking of also having him try some Kyokushin. there is a Kyokushin school IKO-1 I believe near where I live.
but on he other hand I have been contemplating getting him into the gym and familiarizing him with the world of boxing.
How would y'all or have y'all approached bring your kids into he world of Martial Arts??
