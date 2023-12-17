Guida vs Ferguson should be next - Double Retirement Fight

Adamant
PEDs should be legal in all sports
Which one? But no, this isn't bringing anyone back. This is between two old dogs that are still in it. Not as ridiculous as you're making it sound. Especially since both refuse to retire.When he loses that, bring back BJ Penn.. when he loses that one, bring back Sean Sherk outta retirement.. etc, etc etc.
I like it but only if both are forced to retire after the fight. Book it Dana!Two guys on the doorstep of retirement. Both are on a losing skid. Both still don't want to quit. Both fought this December. It's time to put them together one on one. It's really the only fight left that makes sense for either.
Fun old man fight.
View attachment 1017779View attachment 1017781
Which one? But no, this isn't bringing anyone back. This is between two old dogs that are still in it. Not as ridiculous as you're making it sound. Especially since both refuse to retire.
You mean Tony? Oh I eaglery look forward to him fighting in BKFC.He seems like the kind of dude who will keep fighting regardless of whether he gets cut or whatever. I would not mind seeing him fight on the carny circuit.
It definitely is interesting. I think Guida could pull it off too, but you never know with Tony's lanky reach. Isn't he like 4 feet taller than Clay?Guida will beat him at this point with his wrestling but I love this fight. It’s a win win cause Tony needs another loss to take the longest losing streak record at LW from BJ.
Well then good for Guida. He needs a highlight win.That’s an easy win for Guida, I’m being dead serious.
You want to see Tony get his leg humped by Guido for three rounds?
