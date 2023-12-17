Guida vs Ferguson should be next - Double Retirement Fight

Two guys on the doorstep of retirement. Both are on a losing skid. Both still don't want to quit. Both fought this December. It's time to put them together one on one. It's really the only fight left that makes sense for either.

Fun old man fight.
1702788937511.png1702788986173.png
 
USA!USA! said:
When he loses that, bring back BJ Penn.. when he loses that one, bring back Sean Sherk outta retirement.. etc, etc etc.
Which one? But no, this isn't bringing anyone back. This is between two old dogs that are still in it. Not as ridiculous as you're making it sound. Especially since both refuse to retire.
 
I like it but only if both are forced to retire after the fight. Book it Dana!
 
Adamant said:
Which one? But no, this isn't bringing anyone back. This is between two old dogs that are still in it. Not as ridiculous as you're making it sound. Especially since both refuse to retire.
I mean at this point it kind of is ridiculous, but I was more making a joke. At least Guida has won a fight in the last 12 months.
 
He seems like the kind of dude who will keep fighting regardless of whether he gets cut or whatever. I would not mind seeing him fight on the carny circuit.
 
Onidemon84 said:
He seems like the kind of dude who will keep fighting regardless of whether he gets cut or whatever. I would not mind seeing him fight on the carny circuit.
You mean Tony? Oh I eaglery look forward to him fighting in BKFC.
<36>

In the mean time though, putting either Tony or Clay against anyone in the Top 20 should be considered criminal.
 
Xer0 said:
Guida will beat him at this point with his wrestling but I love this fight. It’s a win win cause Tony needs another loss to take the longest losing streak record at LW from BJ.
It definitely is interesting. I think Guida could pull it off too, but you never know with Tony's lanky reach. Isn't he like 4 feet taller than Clay?
{<jordan}
 
BEATDOWNS said:
You want to see Tony get his leg humped by Guido for three rounds?
I think it's a better fight than people think. Guida has the wrestling and takedowns but Tony is tall, long, and lanky. It would be interesting to see how Guida would handle him with those T-Rex arms. I don't see Guida being able to hit Tony as easily as his previous number of opponents did.

lol, Guido.
{<jordan}
 
